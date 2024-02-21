Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 7 minutes ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Mansfield Christian 72, Christian Community School 22

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 4=

Hamilton Ross 38, Harrison 35

Vandalia Butler 56, W. Carrollton 33

Division II=

Region 8=

Bellefontaine 42, Day. Meadowdale 40

Day. Thurgood Marshall 70, New Carlisle Tecumseh 38

Hamilton Badin 55, Cin. Mercy-McAuley 42

Division III=

Region 10=

Canal Winchester Harvest 58, Baltimore Liberty Union 23

Johnstown 57, Columbus International 29

Mechanicsburg 68, Howard E. Knox 34

Region 12=

Bishop Ready 50, Marion Elgin 39

Casstown Miami E. 55, Houston 16

Cin. Mariemont 47, Bishop Fenwick 34

Cols. Africentric 85, Cols. Horizon 8

Cols. Grandview Hts. 50, Utica 46

W. Liberty-Salem 42, Spring. Greenon 28

Division IV=

Region 16=

Fayetteville-Perry 59, Cin. Christian 54

New Madison Tri-Village 57, Sidney Fairlawn 21

Russia 52, Newton Local 30

Union City Mississinawa Valley 63, Bradford 10

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Middletown opens bid process to operate senior, event center
2
Monroe residents want to keep the ‘small-town feel’ downtown
3
Hamilton believes leasing machine will pay big dividends for streets
4
Christian Brothers expands mechanic franchise into Fairfield Twp.
5
‘FotoFocus’ to explore and highlight 17Strong neighborhoods
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top