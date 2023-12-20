Tuesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. East 61, Akr. Ellet 51
Andover Pymatuning Valley 79, Cortland Maplewood 54
Antwerp 69, Pioneer N. Central 54
Austintown-Fitch 66, Hickory, Pa. 51
Avon 57, N. Ridgeville 55
Beaver 81, Bellaire 72
Bellevue 44, Huron 40
Belmont Union Local 72, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 59
Berlin Hiland 46, Magnolia Sandy Valley 43
Bishop Watterson 66, Lancaster 45
Bristol 70, Southington Chalker 20
Brookfield 68, Youngs. Liberty 41
Brooklyn 63, Independence 62
Camden Preble Shawnee 61, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 17
Canfield 86, Alliance Marlington 52
Canfield S. Range 71, Cortland Lakeview 56
Chesapeake 60, Gallipolis Gallia 46
Cin. Princeton 59, Cin. Sycamore 42
Cin. Wyoming 36, Cin. La Salle 32
Cols. Horizon Science 77, Groveport Madison Christian 30
Cols. Whetstone 60, North Intl 56
Convoy Crestview 62, Ft. Jennings 40
Delaware Hayes 80, Worthington Kilbourne 51
Dover 49, New Philadelphia 40
Dresden Tri-Valley 53, Zanesville Maysville 50
E. Liverpool 78, Weir, W.Va. 42
Eastside, Ind. 36, Edon 34
Fayetteville-Perry 78, Miami Valley Christian Academy 37
Findlay 60, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 30
Galion Northmor 73, Mt. Gilead 43
Gates Mills Gilmour 57, Painesville Riverside 54
Gorham Fayette 47, W. Unity Hilltop 38
Green 54, Uniontown Lake 22
Hebron Lakewood 68, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 39
Ironton 65, Proctorville Fairland 60
Kettering Fairmont 66, Urbana 50
LaGrange Keystone 68, Lorain Clearview 44
Lees Creek E. Clinton 52, RULH 41
Leesburg Fairfield 58, Peebles 39
Legacy Christian 51, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 36
Lima Cent. Cath. 61, Lima Bath 42
Lima Shawnee 55, Lima Perry 34
Lore City Buckeye Trail 57, E. Can. 46
Lynchburg-Clay 43, Greenfield McClain 36
Malvern 75, Bowerston Conotton Valley 20
Marietta 75, Stewart Federal Hocking 54
Martins Ferry 67, Shadyside 59
Mason 71, Cin. Colerain 49
McArthur Vinton County 64, Albany Alexander 19
McDermott Scioto NW 54, Lucasville Valley 52
McDonald 69, Sebring McKinley 34
Mentor Lake Cath. 74, Parma Hts. Holy Name 69
Milford 78, Mt. Orab Western Brown 59
Minerva 64, Hanoverton United 39
Minford 71, Beaver Eastern 44
Mt. Vernon 56, Utica 43
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 50, Berlin Center Western Reserve 43
N. Royalton 67, Wadsworth 56
New Concord John Glenn 70, Philo 43
New Lexington 37, Zanesville W. Muskingum 26
New Middletown Spring. 37, Lowellville 36
Oak Harbor 73, Port Clinton 47
Perrysburg 84, Tol. Whitmer 57
Poland Seminary 50, Niles McKinley 30
Powell Olentangy Liberty 58, Newark 49
Ravenna SE 70, Windham 49
Rocky River Lutheran W. 75, Warren JFK 61
Salem 45, Girard 34
Sandusky St. Mary 71, Lakeside Danbury 44
Shaker Hts. 65, Cle. Glenville 64
Sheffield Brookside 73, Oberlin 47
South 61, Cols. Marion-Franklin 44
Spring. Shawnee 55, Spring. Cath. Cent. 41
Springboro 50, Clayton Northmont 49
St. Clairsville 71, Cambridge 65
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 67, Bridgeport 43
Strasburg-Franklin 64, Newcomerstown 60, OT
Stryker 48, Edgerton 36
Sugar Grove Berne Union 50, Millersport 45
Thornville Sheridan 66, Warsaw River View 27
Tiffin Calvert 72, Elmore Woodmore 35
Trinity, W.Va. 63, Richmond Edison 49
Troy Christian 58, Casstown Miami E. 51
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 60, Kingsway Christian 19
Uhrichsville Claymont 45, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 37
Vandalia Butler 44, Piqua 30
W. Chester Lakota W. 66, Cin. Oak Hills 50
W. Liberty-Salem 65, Milford Center Fairbanks 61
Washington C.H. 75, Ursuline Academy 71
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 50, Circleville Logan Elm 44
Wellington 64, Sullivan Black River 49
Wellsville 77, E. Palestine 48
Youngs. Mooney 53, Youngs. Boardman 29
Youngs. Valley Christian 57, Leetonia 18
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Van Buren vs. Hamler Patrick Henry, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/