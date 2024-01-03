Tuesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arcanum 47, Ft. Recovery 34

Barnesville 46, Caldwell 43

Batavia Clermont NE 55, Blanchester 42

Bellaire 79, Cambridge 58

Beloit W. Branch 56, Akr. Garfield 53, OT

Bishop Fenwick 61, Trenton Edgewood 48

Bristol 74, Warren Champion 32

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 80, St. Clairsville 54

Canfield 60, Youngs. Boardman 36

Centerville 65, Huber Hts. Wayne 59

Cin. Anderson 47, Morrow Little Miami 32

Cin. St. Xavier 56, Hamilton Badin 48

Cin. Winton Woods 49, Cin. Walnut Hills 44

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 44, Greenfield McClain 32

Columbiana 61, Mineral Ridge 15

Dresden Tri-Valley 51, Lancaster Fairfield Union 34

Gahanna Lincoln 66, Parkersburg South, W.Va. 61

Georgetown 54, Lees Creek E. Clinton 36

Harrison 51, Cin. Colerain 49, OT

Jackson 57, Wheelersburg 54

Lakewood Park, Ind. 56, Montpelier 51

Lebanon 62, Cin. Turpin 60

Leesburg Fairfield 70, Bainbridge Paint Valley 45

Malvern 75, Zanesville Maysville 64

Martins Ferry 58, Belmont Union Local 56

Marysville 73, Cols. Centennial 40

McDermott Scioto NW 68, Portsmouth Sciotoville 39

Metamora Evergreen 66, Tontogany Otsego 53

Miami Valley Christian Academy 63, Cin. Clark Montessori 53

N. Can. Hoover 56, Massillon 53

New Madison Tri-Village 62, Carlisle 48

New Philadelphia 43, New Concord John Glenn 41

Newton Falls 71, Heartland Christian 58

Norwalk St. Paul 50, Milan Edison 31

Ottoville 54, Columbus Grove 49

Pataskala Licking Hts. 59, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 57

Piketon 61, Peebles 52

Plain City Jonathan Alder 69, Bishop Hartley 67, OT

Portsmouth Notre Dame 57, Beaver Eastern 55

Ravenna 69, Garrettsville Garfield 65

Richmond Edison 71, Salineville Southern 45

Russia 62, Botkins 57

S. Webster 71, McArthur Vinton County 60

Sidney Lehman 55, Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 46

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 64, Bridgeport 44

Sylvania Northview 55, Cols. Beechcroft 46

Tipp City Bethel 56, Middletown Madison Senior 51

Tol. Cent. Cath. 52, Gates Mills Gilmour 50

Tol. Maumee Valley 68, Chillicothe 55

Vermilion 69, Sullivan Black River 63

Vienna Mathews 64, Middlefield Cardinal 37

Washington C.H. 64, Gallipolis Gallia 42

Waterford 53, New Matamoras Frontier 34

Wellsville 56, Oak Glen, W.Va. 38

Wintersville Indian Creek 63, Beaver 52

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 53, Shadyside 37

Worthington Christian 55, Casstown Miami E. 40

Youngs. Liberty 60, Niles McKinley 43

Youngs. Valley Christian 47, Lowellville 43

