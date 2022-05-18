Tuesday's Scores

|OHSAA Softball Championships
Youngs. Boardman 5, New Philadelphia 3
Lewis Center Olentangy 1, Ashville Teays Valley 0
Powell Olentangy Liberty 5, Mount Vernon 2
Akr. Hoban 13, Akr. SVSM 1
Alliance Marlington 7, Chardon NDCL 2
Canfield 2, Aurora 1
Mogadore Field 10, Hubbard 6
Poland Seminary 8, Beloit West Branch 1
Tallmadge 8, Copley 3
Wooster Triway 10, Lodi Cloverleaf 0
Lagrange Keystone 11, Akr. Coventry 1
Norton 10, Medina Buckeye 0
Cleves Taylor 5, Hamilton Ross 2
Eaton 14, Brookville 6
Hebron Lakewood 8, Marengo Highland 2
Plain City Jonathan Alder 4, Cols. Hartley 0
Spring. Shawnee 10, Urbana 2
Canfield South Range 4, Youngs. Mooney 1
Creston Norwayne 5, Sullivan Black River 4
Hanoverton United 15, Gates Mills Gilmour 2
Massillon Tuslaw 2, Doylestown Chippewa 0
Rootstown 4, Newton Falls 3
Sheffield Brookside 5, Apple Creek Waynedale 3
Youngs. Ursuline 13, Kirtland 2
Findlay Liberty-Benton 3, Coldwater 1
Portsmouth West 10, Nelsonville-York 0
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 3, Cadiz Harrison Central 2
Johnstown 3, Richwood N. Union 1
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 2, Gibsonburg 1
Bristolville Bristol 9, Berlin Center Western Reserve 1
McDonald 9, Lisbon David Anderson 0
Tiffin Calvert 4, New Riegal 2
Fort Recovery 8, Minster 6
N. Baltimore 2, Leipsic 1
Plymouth 10, Greenwich S. Cent. 1
Sycamore Mohawk 12, Monroeville 2
Portsmouth Notre Dame 7, Peebles 2
Bradford 5, Ansonia 3
Fayetteville-Perry 14, Cin. Country Day 0
Ft. Loramie 13, Covington 9
Mechanicburg 11, Pitsburg Frankiln Monroe 0
Russia 7, Pleasant Hill Newton 0
S. Charleston Southeastern 10, Felicity-Franklin 3