Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 8 minutes ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anna 46, Covington 37

Archbold 60, Stryker 34

Bluffton 49, Elida 37

Cardington-Lincoln 52, Danville 46

Chillicothe Unioto 74, Chillicothe Huntington 33

Chillicothe Zane Trace 52, Bainbridge Paint Valley 38

Cin. Gamble Montessori 54, Cin. Shroder 15

Cin. Wyoming 57, New Richmond 26

Cle. Hay 69, Cle. Rhodes 16

Cols. Africentric 70, Cols. Eastmoor 22

Cols. Northland 83, Cols. Beechcroft 52

Convoy Crestview 58, Coldwater 32

Delphos Jefferson 42, Lima Shawnee 30

Delta 35, Metamora Evergreen 24

Elyria First Baptist Christian 25, Elyria Open Door 8

Findlay 61, Oregon Clay 30

Frankfort Adena 51, Williamsport Westfall 25

Ft. Recovery 52, S. Adams, Ind. 46

Gates Mills Gilmour 53, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 40

Hannibal River 76, Magnolia, W.Va. 24

Hilliard Darby 51, Dublin Scioto 46

Houston 46, DeGraff Riverside 31

Kalida 70, Delphos St John's 34

Lebanon 44, Kings Mills Kings 39

Legacy Christian 53, Franklin Middletown Christian 26

Liberty Center 74, Sherwood Fairview 68

Mansfield Christian 46, Shelby 44

Marion Pleasant 34, Caledonia River Valley 32

Maumee 45, Tontogany Otsego 26

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 36, Lima Cent. Cath. 33

Miller City 54, McComb 44

Monroeville 64, Lucas 30

Montpelier 50, Pioneer N. Central 18

Mt. Notre Dame 66, Cin. St. Ursula 34

Notre Dame Academy 68, Dearborn Divine Child, Mich. 27

Ontario 52, Fredericktown 48

Ottoville 61, Pandora-Gilboa 24

Piketon 39, Southeastern 35

Spencerville 59, New Knoxville 30

Tiffin Columbian 48, Kenton 44

Van Wert 57, Paulding 47

Van Wert Lincolnview 42, Antwerp 28

Waterford 50, Parkersburg South, W.Va. 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Leipsic vs. Cory-Rawson, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

