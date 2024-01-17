Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anna 46, Covington 37
Archbold 60, Stryker 34
Bluffton 49, Elida 37
Cardington-Lincoln 52, Danville 46
Chillicothe Unioto 74, Chillicothe Huntington 33
Chillicothe Zane Trace 52, Bainbridge Paint Valley 38
Cin. Gamble Montessori 54, Cin. Shroder 15
Cin. Wyoming 57, New Richmond 26
Cle. Hay 69, Cle. Rhodes 16
Cols. Africentric 70, Cols. Eastmoor 22
Cols. Northland 83, Cols. Beechcroft 52
Convoy Crestview 58, Coldwater 32
Delphos Jefferson 42, Lima Shawnee 30
Delta 35, Metamora Evergreen 24
Elyria First Baptist Christian 25, Elyria Open Door 8
Findlay 61, Oregon Clay 30
Frankfort Adena 51, Williamsport Westfall 25
Ft. Recovery 52, S. Adams, Ind. 46
Gates Mills Gilmour 53, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 40
Hannibal River 76, Magnolia, W.Va. 24
Hilliard Darby 51, Dublin Scioto 46
Houston 46, DeGraff Riverside 31
Kalida 70, Delphos St John's 34
Lebanon 44, Kings Mills Kings 39
Legacy Christian 53, Franklin Middletown Christian 26
Liberty Center 74, Sherwood Fairview 68
Mansfield Christian 46, Shelby 44
Marion Pleasant 34, Caledonia River Valley 32
Maumee 45, Tontogany Otsego 26
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 36, Lima Cent. Cath. 33
Miller City 54, McComb 44
Monroeville 64, Lucas 30
Montpelier 50, Pioneer N. Central 18
Mt. Notre Dame 66, Cin. St. Ursula 34
Notre Dame Academy 68, Dearborn Divine Child, Mich. 27
Ontario 52, Fredericktown 48
Ottoville 61, Pandora-Gilboa 24
Piketon 39, Southeastern 35
Spencerville 59, New Knoxville 30
Tiffin Columbian 48, Kenton 44
Van Wert 57, Paulding 47
Van Wert Lincolnview 42, Antwerp 28
Waterford 50, Parkersburg South, W.Va. 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Leipsic vs. Cory-Rawson, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/