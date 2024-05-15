Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
43 minutes ago
Girls Softball

OHSAA Softball Championships

Division I

Ashville Teays Valley 2, Delaware Hayes 0, suspended 4th inning

Dresden Tri-Valley 6, Mount Vernon 5

Holland Springfield 7, Tol. Whitmer 1

Lancaster 11, Chillicothe 1

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 5, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 2

Mansfield Madison 7, Findlay 2

Marysville 10, Grove City 1

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 12, Dublin Coffman 0

Perrysburg 15, Sylvania Northview 4

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 4, Tol. Start 0

Division II

Region 5

Alliance Marlington 11, Gates Mills Gilmour 1

Aurora 12, Beloit West Branch 3

Canal Fulton Northwest 5, Akr. Coventry 2

Canfield 11, Chagrin Falls Kenston 1

Copley 11, Lodi Cloverleaf 1

Medina Buckeye 1, Norton 0

Mogadore Field 7, Warren Howland 3

Tallmadge 11, Streetsboro 1

Region 6

Akr. Springfield 10, Elyria Cath. 0

Bellville Clear Fork 2, Norwalk 1

Lexington 7, Ontario 1

Oberlin Firelands 8, Parma Padua 1

Region 7

Circleville Logan Elm 10, Waverly 0

Thornville Sheridan 4, The Plains Athens 1

Region 8

New Richmond 5, Hamilton Badin 0

Division III

Region 9

Canfield South Range 9, Poland Seminary 6

Columbiana 7, Rootstown 1

Cortland Lakeview 14, Leavittsburg LaBrae 1

Creston Norwayne 13, Ashland Mapleton 8

Jeromesville Hillsdale 6, LaGrange Keystone 5

Massillon Tuslaw 4, Akr. Manchester 3

Warren Champion 11, Burton Berkshire 0

Wooster Triway 5, Independence 0

Region 11

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 5, Frankfort Adena 4

Wellston 9, Piketon 1

Division IV

Region 14

Monroeville 15, Lucas 3

New London 10, Greenwich S. Cent. 0

Region 15

Danville 12, Morral Ridgedale 2

Lucasville Valley 10, Mowrystown Whiteoak 0

Manchester 9, Racine Southern 0

Portsmouth Notre Dame 20, Reedsville Eastern 0

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 8, Beaver Eastern 1

