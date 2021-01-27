Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada 54, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 35
Amherst Steele 48, N. Olmsted 35
Apple Creek Waynedale 77, Doylestown Chippewa 49
Arcadia 37, Vanlue 20
Attica Seneca E. 63, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 53
Botkins 47, Houston 39
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 53, E. Liverpool 33
Carey 53, Bucyrus Wynford 37
Chillicothe Zane Trace 52, Piketon 32
Cin. Indian Hill 37, Cin. Mariemont 34
DeGraff Riverside 51, Ansonia 43
Defiance Ayersville 53, Ft. Jennings 36
Dublin Jerome 51, New Albany 45
Dublin Scioto 52, Pickerington N. 37
Findlay 60, Marion Harding 59
Fremont St. Joseph 53, Sandusky St. Mary 47
Ft. Loramie 42, New Knoxville 24
Hanoverton United 58, Wellsville 20
Haviland Wayne Trace 42, St. Henry 28
Holgate 40, Pettisville 28
Hubbard 50, Warren JFK 28
Lancaster Fairfield Union 59, Circleville Logan Elm 40
Marion Pleasant 49, Bellville Clear Fork 45
Martins Ferry 63, Rayland Buckeye 35
Marysville 63, Delaware Hayes 49
Metamora Evergreen 66, Gorham Fayette 25
Minster 55, St. Marys Memorial 44
Montpelier 61, Defiance Tinora 48
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 45, Bristol 33
Napoleon 39, Sylvania Northview 24
New Bremen 53, Coldwater 48
New Riegel 43, Lakeside Danbury 33
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 59, Upper Sandusky 33
Newark 62, Westerville N. 19
Ottoville 55, Elida 43
Pandora-Gilboa 51, Waynesfield-Goshen 36
Pemberville Eastwood 58, Liberty Center 47
Philo 37, Zanesville W. Muskingum 30
Reynoldsburg 76, Westerville S. 54
Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 54, Ironton St. Joseph 47
Russia 57, Jackson Center 28
Seaman N. Adams 69, W. Union 25
Sidney 44, Vandalia Butler 36
Spencerville 39, Kalida 37
Swanton 46, Defiance 40
Sycamore Mohawk 39, Bucyrus 18
Van Wert Lincolnview 62, Delphos St. John's 47
West Salem Northwestern 60, Mansfield Madison 38
Whitehall-Yearling 87, Wellington 28
Willard 46, Tiffin Columbian 27
Worthington Christian 53, Fredericktown 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Convoy Crestview vs. Antwerp, ppd.
Sherwood Fairview vs. Van Wert, ppd.
