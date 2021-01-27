X

Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 54, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 35

Amherst Steele 48, N. Olmsted 35

Apple Creek Waynedale 77, Doylestown Chippewa 49

Arcadia 37, Vanlue 20

Attica Seneca E. 63, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 53

Botkins 47, Houston 39

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 53, E. Liverpool 33

Carey 53, Bucyrus Wynford 37

Chillicothe Zane Trace 52, Piketon 32

Cin. Indian Hill 37, Cin. Mariemont 34

DeGraff Riverside 51, Ansonia 43

Defiance Ayersville 53, Ft. Jennings 36

Dublin Jerome 51, New Albany 45

Dublin Scioto 52, Pickerington N. 37

Findlay 60, Marion Harding 59

Fremont St. Joseph 53, Sandusky St. Mary 47

Ft. Loramie 42, New Knoxville 24

Hanoverton United 58, Wellsville 20

Haviland Wayne Trace 42, St. Henry 28

Holgate 40, Pettisville 28

Hubbard 50, Warren JFK 28

Lancaster Fairfield Union 59, Circleville Logan Elm 40

Marion Pleasant 49, Bellville Clear Fork 45

Martins Ferry 63, Rayland Buckeye 35

Marysville 63, Delaware Hayes 49

Metamora Evergreen 66, Gorham Fayette 25

Minster 55, St. Marys Memorial 44

Montpelier 61, Defiance Tinora 48

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 45, Bristol 33

Napoleon 39, Sylvania Northview 24

New Bremen 53, Coldwater 48

New Riegel 43, Lakeside Danbury 33

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 59, Upper Sandusky 33

Newark 62, Westerville N. 19

Ottoville 55, Elida 43

Pandora-Gilboa 51, Waynesfield-Goshen 36

Pemberville Eastwood 58, Liberty Center 47

Philo 37, Zanesville W. Muskingum 30

Reynoldsburg 76, Westerville S. 54

Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 54, Ironton St. Joseph 47

Russia 57, Jackson Center 28

Seaman N. Adams 69, W. Union 25

Sidney 44, Vandalia Butler 36

Spencerville 39, Kalida 37

Swanton 46, Defiance 40

Sycamore Mohawk 39, Bucyrus 18

Van Wert Lincolnview 62, Delphos St. John's 47

West Salem Northwestern 60, Mansfield Madison 38

Whitehall-Yearling 87, Wellington 28

Willard 46, Tiffin Columbian 27

Worthington Christian 53, Fredericktown 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Convoy Crestview vs. Antwerp, ppd.

Sherwood Fairview vs. Van Wert, ppd.

