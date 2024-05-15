Tuesday's Scores

By by The Associated Press
6 minutes ago
Boy's Baseball

OHSAA Baseball Championships

Division I

Region 1

Dover 4, Warren G. Harding 0

Green 18, Cle. JFK 0

N. Olmsted 9, Barberton 0

Region 3

Avon 11, Parma Hts.Valley Forge 2

Avon Lake 19, Cle. Max Hayes 0

Elyria 11, Cle. John Marshall 1

Medina Highland 16, Garfield Hts. 0

Olmsted Falls 4, Cle. Rhodes 0

Wadsworth 4, Berea-Midpark 2

Region 4

Fairfield 1, Mt. Orab Western Brown 0

Division II

Region 7

Carrollton 1, Minerva 0

Dresden Tri-Valley 9, Byesville Meadowbrook 0

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 9, McConnelsville Morgan 2

Millersburg W. Holmes 7, Cambridge 2

New Philadelphia 10, East Liverpool 0

St. Clairsville 2, Philo 0

Steubenville 3, Rayland Buckeye 0

Wintersville Indian Creek 3, Warsaw River View 0

Region 8

Batavia 9, Reading 0

Bloom-Carroll 10, Cols. Centennial 0

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 21, Cleves Taylor 2

Cin. Indian Hill 19, Cin. Hughes 0

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 14, Cols. Bexley 2

Delaware Buckeye Valley 7, Johnstown-Monroe 4

London 4, Granville 0

New Richmond 12, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 2

Newark Licking Valley 2, Cols. Ready 0

Division III

Region 9

Belpre 11, West Union 1

Chesapeake 2, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 1

Crooksville 9, Peebles 1

Division IV

Region 13

Berlin Center Western Reserve 12, Salineville Southern 1

Cornerstone Christian 4, Kinsman Badger 2

E. Can. 11, Warren Lordstown 1

Gibsonburg 8, Fremont St. Joseph 1

Heartland Christian 14, Fairport Harbor Harding 1

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 5, Kidron Cent. Christian 1

Oregon Stritch 3, Lakeside Danbury 2

Orwell Grand Valley 11, Vienna Mathews 1

Sandusky St. Mary 10, Monroeville 2

Southington Chalker 11, Wellsville 1

Windham 13, Leetonia 1

Region 14

Antwerp 2, Gorham Fayette 1

Delphos St. John's 8, Continental 3

Ft. Jennings 4, Delphos Jefferson 2

Hicksville 9, Stryker 2

Kalida 10, Ottoville 5

Miller City 12, Holgate 2

Pettisville 5, Edon 0

Tol. Christian 17, Tol. Emmanuel Christian 7

Region 15

Berlin Hiland 18, Bridgeport 0

Franklin Furnace Green 3, Crown City S. Gallia 1

Ironton St. Joseph 5, Willow Woods Symmes Valley 3

Leesburg Fairfield 2, Beaver Eastern 0

New London 10, Mansfield Christian 0

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 6, Crestline 3

Reedsville Eastern 10, Corning-Miller 0

Waterford 14, Mowrystown Whiteoak 0

Region 16

Fairfield Christian 12, Northside Christian 0

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 6, Granville Christian 0

Marion Elgin 8, Delaware Christian 2

