Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Antwerp 42, Continental 22
Belmont Union Local 61, Linsly, W.Va. 54, OT
Canal Winchester 50, Groveport-Madison 48
Cory-Rawson 62, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 29
Delphos Jefferson 46, Haviland Wayne Trace 21
Delta 51, Paulding 16
Dresden Tri-Valley 44, Bishop Watterson 43
Elmore Woodmore 63, Tontogany Otsego 23
Elyria Cath. 47, Westlake 18
Fairport Harbor Harding 52, Christian Community School 25
Findlay Liberty-Benton 59, Bellevue 28
Fostoria 59, Bloomdale Elmwood 37
Frankfort Adena 51, Piketon 41
Genoa Area 48, Pemberville Eastwood 37
Granville Christian 42, Northside Christian 33
Grove City 52, Grove City Cent. Crossing 38
Groveport Madison Christian 43, Liberty Christian Academy 19
Hilliard Bradley 49, Dublin Jerome 46
Kalida 52, Defiance Ayersville 27
Lima Bath 51, Delphos St. John's 22
McComb 47, Dola Hardin Northern 30
Millbury Lake 54, Rossford 42
Mogadore Field 60, Ravenna 33
Montpelier 49, Hicksville 27
New Bremen 57, Jackson Center 38
New Lexington 56, Washington C.H. 31
New London 54, Norwalk St. Paul 22
Rockford Parkway 59, Ansonia 12
Russia 57, New Knoxville 19
S. Adams, Ind. 46, Ft. Recovery 35
Southington Chalker 41, Warren Lordstown 10
Stryker 45, Edgerton 38
Tiffin Calvert 46, Gibsonburg 24
Versailles 51, Camden Preble Shawnee 49
Wauseon 44, Pettisville 36
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/