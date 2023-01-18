journal-news logo
Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Antwerp 42, Continental 22

Belmont Union Local 61, Linsly, W.Va. 54, OT

Canal Winchester 50, Groveport-Madison 48

Cory-Rawson 62, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 29

Delphos Jefferson 46, Haviland Wayne Trace 21

Delta 51, Paulding 16

Dresden Tri-Valley 44, Bishop Watterson 43

Elmore Woodmore 63, Tontogany Otsego 23

Elyria Cath. 47, Westlake 18

Fairport Harbor Harding 52, Christian Community School 25

Findlay Liberty-Benton 59, Bellevue 28

Fostoria 59, Bloomdale Elmwood 37

Frankfort Adena 51, Piketon 41

Genoa Area 48, Pemberville Eastwood 37

Granville Christian 42, Northside Christian 33

Grove City 52, Grove City Cent. Crossing 38

Groveport Madison Christian 43, Liberty Christian Academy 19

Hilliard Bradley 49, Dublin Jerome 46

Kalida 52, Defiance Ayersville 27

Lima Bath 51, Delphos St. John's 22

McComb 47, Dola Hardin Northern 30

Millbury Lake 54, Rossford 42

Mogadore Field 60, Ravenna 33

Montpelier 49, Hicksville 27

New Bremen 57, Jackson Center 38

New Lexington 56, Washington C.H. 31

New London 54, Norwalk St. Paul 22

Rockford Parkway 59, Ansonia 12

Russia 57, New Knoxville 19

S. Adams, Ind. 46, Ft. Recovery 35

Southington Chalker 41, Warren Lordstown 10

Stryker 45, Edgerton 38

Tiffin Calvert 46, Gibsonburg 24

Versailles 51, Camden Preble Shawnee 49

Wauseon 44, Pettisville 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

