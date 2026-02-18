Tuesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada 74, Lima Perry 25
Alliance 53, New Philadelphia 42
Andover Pymatuning Valley 65, Middlefield Cardinal 31
Anna 50, Russia 36
Arcadia 76, Fostoria 59
Batavia 55, Batavia Clermont NE 47
Beaver Eastern 66, Ironton St. Joseph 29
Bellaire 81, Shadyside 71
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 69, N. Lewisburg Triad 46
Berea-Midpark 79, Avon Lake 57
Blanchester 62, Yellow Springs 48
Bowerston Conotton Valley 54, Doylestown Chippewa 49
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 57, Gates Mills Gilmour 53
Brunswick 62, Euclid 46
Burton Berkshire 56, Conneaut 21
Campbell Memorial 65, Cortland Lakeview 51
Can. Glenoak 55, Louisville 53
Can. McKinley 85, Westlake 58
Canal Winchester Harvest 60, Creston Norwayne 58
Carey 47, Sycamore Mohawk 40
Carlisle 60, Eaton 59, OT
Carrollton 73, Canal Fulton Northwest 52
Casstown Miami E. 47, Milton-Union 32
Chesterland W. Geauga 73, Eastlake North 65
Cin. Anderson 61, Morrow Little Miami 28
Cin. Oak Hills 43, Mason 40
Cin. Winton Woods 59, Cin. Walnut Hills 42
Circleville Logan Elm 56, Baltimore Liberty Union 46
Cle. Cent. Cath. 77, Independence 38
Cle. VASJ 77, Cle. Rhodes 72
Columbus Torah Academy 63, Foxfire 51
Covington Catholic, Ky. 70, Cin. Moeller 58
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 76, Medina Christian Academy 47
Defiance Tinora 53, Millbury Lake 52
Dublin Jerome 38, Cols. St. Charles 33
Fairfield Christian 65, Delaware Christian 39
Fairview 92, Lorain Clearview 54
Fredericktown 57, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 51, OT
Fremont Ross 55, Napoleon 46
Garfield Hts. 55, N. Can. Hoover 45
Genoa 68, Tontogany Otsego 48
Grove City Christian 70, Corning Miller 62
Hamilton 72, Fairfield 56
Hannibal River 48, Bridgeport 47
Hilliard Davidson 58, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 53
Horizon-Lorain def. Cle. NE Ohio Prep, forfeit
Ironton 47, Chesapeake 41
Jackson 62, McArthur Vinton County 46
Kalida 64, Defiance Ayersville 43
Kidron Cent. Christian 71, Loudonville 40
Lebanon 68, Springboro 60
Leesburg Fairfield 53, Seaman N. Adams 49
Leipsic 63, Cory-Rawson 59
Lima Temple Christian 75, Waynesfield-Goshen 39
Lore City Buckeye Trail 63, Belmont Union Local 45
Lynchburg-Clay 72, Bainbridge Paint Valley 41
Malvern 68, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 50
Mansfield St. Peter's 71, Ashland Mapleton 51
Maria Stein Marion Local 66, Wapakoneta 55
Marion Pleasant 66, Richwood N. Union 56
McDermott Scioto NW 37, Crown City S. Gallia 33
Medina 41, Wadsworth 38
Millersport 66, Cols. Cristo Rey 32
Mt. Vernon 86, Utica 78
N. Royalton 69, Cle. Max Hayes 28
New Concord John Glenn 62, Marietta 61
New Richmond 70, Lockland 55
Newton Falls 63, Mineral Ridge 58
Ontario 74, Willard 71, OT
Orwell Grand Valley 63, Ashtabula St John 48
Ottawa-Glandorf 45, Upper Sandusky 44
Pandora-Gilboa 52, Continental 44
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 44, Grafton Midview 43
Peninsula Woodridge 62, New Franklin Manchester 58
Perry 68, Jefferson Area 65, OT
Perrysburg 80, Tol. Whitmer 48
Plymouth 73, Crestline 61
Poland Seminary 47, Hubbard 45
Portsmouth W. 55, Wheelersburg 51
SPIRE Institute 55, Lyndhurst Brush 45
SPIRE Institute 73, Cle. Benedictine 62
Sandusky Perkins 60, Shelby 45
Sandusky St. Mary 64, Gibsonburg 55
Sarahsville Shenandoah 49, Barnesville 46
Sheffield Brookside 77, N. Olmsted 55
Spring. Cath. Cent. 49, Spring. Shawnee 39
St. Edward (OH) 80, Rocky River Lutheran W. 54
St. Henry (OH) 69, Ft. Loramie 35
Stow-Munroe Falls 86, Copley 68
Sylvania Northview 80, Findlay 57
Tiffin Calvert 55, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 40
Tipp City Tippecanoe 84, Fairborn 22
Urbana 57, St Marys 28
W. Jefferson 53, Amanda-Clearcreek 37
Waverly 41, Minford 29
Waynesville 64, Monroe 53
Wellington 70, Elyria Open Door 47
Wellston 50, Athens 43
Westerville Cent. 52, Thomas Worthington 42
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 59, Oak Hill 52
Wilmington 47, Hamilton Ross 36
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 65, Martins Ferry 62
Zanesville Maysville 68, Bishop Hartley 54
Zanesville Rosecrans 54, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 41
Zanesville W. Muskingum 65, Byesville Meadowbrook 32
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/