Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 38 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Regional Semifinal=

Cin. Princeton 59, Mason 55

Grafton Midview 70, Akr. Hoban 45

Marysville 46, Westerville S. 38

Olmsted Falls 48, Fremont Ross 37

Solon 61, Can. McKinley 40

Division II=

Regional Semifinal=

Bryan 44, STVM 43

Canal Fulton Northwest 30, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 27

Canfield 41, Alliance Marlington 32

Cin. Purcell Marian 63, Cols. Bexley 24

Granville 42, New Concord John Glenn 6

Norwalk 40, Tol. Rogers 30

Proctorville Fairland 88, Chillicothe Unioto 61

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

