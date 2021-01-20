X

Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Hoban 63, Creston Norwayne 60

Albany Alexander 50, Reedsville Eastern 35

Alliance 74, Atwater Waterloo 43

Archbold 60, Defiance 44

Arlington 66, Ada 50

Ashland Mapleton 50, Jeromesville Hillsdale 43

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 64, Arcadia 23

Bay Village Bay 65, Medina Buckeye 56

Belmont Union Local 55, Steubenville 45

Bridgeport 63, Bowerston Conotton Valley 40

Bucyrus Wynford 52, Mansfield St. Peter's 30

Cardington-Lincoln 59, Sparta Highland 54

Carlisle 48, Middletown Madison Senior 38

Columbia Station Columbia 106, Sheffield Brookside 71

Columbus Grove 63, Lima Bath 49

Delaware Hayes 39, Sunbury Big Walnut 38

Edgerton 47, Stryker 38

Elmore Woodmore 49, Millbury Lake 33

Elyria Cath. 59, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 54

Elyria Open Door 70, Oberlin 50

Fredericktown 53, Howard E. Knox 50

Fremont St. Joseph 43, New Riegel 38

Galloway Westland 52, Groveport-Madison 51

Garfield Hts. Trinity 73, Brooklyn 67

Gibsonburg 83, Lakeside Danbury 49

Greenwich S. Cent. 44, Bellville Clear Fork 42

Heartland Christian 72, Salineville Southern 62

Hilliard Bradley 58, Cols. Upper Arlington 29

Hillsboro 54, Greenfield McClain 34

Independence 54, Rocky River Lutheran W. 51

Jackson Center 64, Houston 29

Johnstown 60, Zanesville 34

Kirtland 68, Middlefield Cardinal 61

Lakewood St. Edward 81, Lorain 75

Lebanon 70, Morrow Little Miami 42

Legacy Christian 71, London Madison Plains 56

Lima Cent. Cath. 53, Delphos St. John's 51

Lima Sr. 0, Lima Cent. Cath. 0

Louisville 60, Alliance Marlington 34

Malvern 75, Minerva 55

Martins Ferry 57, Bellaire 54

Massillon 76, Wooster 67

McDermott Scioto NW 44, Beaver Eastern 39

Medina 79, Strongsville 72

Millersburg W. Holmes 57, Mansfield Christian 41

Mt. Gilead 64, Galion Northmor 49

Navarre Fairless 45, Wooster Triway 42

New Bremen 45, Kalida 41

Norwalk 67, Madison 45

Old Fort 52, Tiffin Calvert 50

Orwell Grand Valley 58, Wickliffe 55

Ottoville 61, Convoy Crestview 59, OT

Piketon 44, Chillicothe Unioto 37

Reynoldsburg 73, Newark 66

Richmond Hts. 68, Cuyahoga Hts. 36

Sandusky 61, Vermilion 48

Sandusky St. Mary 39, Kansas Lakota 21

Sarahsville Shenandoah 49, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 45

St. Clairsville 78, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 74, OT

St. Marys Memorial 77, Van Wert 58

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 69, Richmond Edison 28

Thomas Worthington 60, Hilliard Darby 55

Tiffin Columbian 57, Tol. Start 52

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 56, New Concord John Glenn 47

Wauseon 55, Sherwood Fairview 43

Waverly 64, S. Webster 45

Westerville N. 66, Cols. Franklin Hts. 40

Westerville S. 58, Dublin Scioto 36

Westlake 88, N. Olmsted 48

Willard 69, Norwalk St. Paul 56

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 60, Barnesville 56

Worthington Kilbourne 68, Canal Winchester 54

Youngs. Boardman 66, Canfield 43

Youngs. Chaney High School 84, Youngs. East 54

Zanesville Maysville 59, Philo 57, OT

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

