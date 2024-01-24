Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 78, Akr. East 34

Alliance Marlington 55, Beloit W. Branch 46

Archbold 54, Defiance 43

Ashland 54, New Philadelphia 31

Atwater Waterloo 51, Lowellville 36

Austintown-Fitch 51, Canfield 46

Barberton 67, Copley 56

Bay Village Bay 62, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 57

Beachwood 70, Kirtland 54

Bristol 70, Southington Chalker 26

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 72, Richmond Edison 39

Campbell Memorial 69, Columbiana Crestview 21

Canfield S. Range 65, Cortland Lakeview 37

Carlisle 52, Germantown Valley View 38

Chagrin Falls 48, Wickliffe 42

Chesapeake 54, Ironton 44

Cin. NW 72, Goshen 64

Circleville Logan Elm 47, Chillicothe 39

Cols. Walnut Ridge 91, Cols. Eastmoor 56

Columbiana 76, Wellsville 67

Creston Norwayne 60, Doylestown Chippewa 44

Cuyahoga Hts. 68, Middlefield Cardinal 21

Delaware Hayes 72, Westerville N. 66

Dresden Tri-Valley 65, Coshocton 54

E. Palestine 59, Leetonia 54

Elyria Open Door 66, Lorain Clearview 56

Franklin 61, Bellbrook 52

Garrettsville Garfield 73, Warren Champion 61

Hamilton Badin 44, Wilmington 39

Hubbard 58, Struthers 44

Lewistown Indian Lake 54, Urbana 53

Lexington 67, Mansfield Madison 38

Liberty Christian Academy 44, Granville Christian 42

Lisbon David Anderson 51, Youngs. Valley Christian 37

Louisville 83, Uniontown Lake 51

Mansfield 62, Mt. Vernon 43

Mantua Crestwood 79, E. Can. 77, OT

McArthur Vinton County 80, Bidwell River Valley 45

McConnelsville Morgan 91, Philo 76

McDermott Scioto NW 66, Beaver Eastern 57

McDonald 68, Mineral Ridge 52

Millbury Lake 68, Tol. Ottawa Hills 59

Minerva 48, Salem 45

Morrow Little Miami 73, Milford 55

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 59, Sebring McKinley 30

N. Olmsted 56, LaGrange Keystone 49

New Albany 46, Grove City 30

New Concord John Glenn 58, Zanesville W. Muskingum 45

Parma Padua 58, Gates Mills Gilmour 49

Perry 60, Jefferson Area 55

Poland Seminary 50, Niles McKinley 33

Sheffield Brookside 69, Vermilion 46

Sidney 56, W. Carrollton 44

Steubenville 54, Wintersville Indian Creek 39

Stewart Federal Hocking 72, Nelsonville-York 65

Tol. Christian 70, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 55

Tol. Scott 49, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 44

Van Buren 68, N. Baltimore 35

Warren JFK 88, Rootstown 42

Westerville S. 58, Sunbury Big Walnut 42

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 79, Sarahsville Shenandoah 29

Zanesville Maysville 67, New Lexington 57

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 44, Uhrichsville Claymont 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Father of missing Middletown teen says she’s been found safe
2
Hamilton fire department, EMS respond to spill of 2,000 gallons of...
3
Transport service to Kettering Health Hamilton makes medical care more...
4
Task force recommends leasing Central Connections to agency to serve...
5
$2.7 million grant to build access road so St. Clair Twp. residents not...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top