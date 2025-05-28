Breaking: Greg Bisdorf dies; lived 17Strong’s ‘We is greater than Me’ motto

Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
29 minutes ago
PREP BASEBALL=

OHSAA State Tournament=

Division I=

Region 2=

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 10, Grove City Cent. Crossing 0

Hilliard Darby 6, Lancaster 4

Lewis Center Olentangy 10, Reynoldsburg 0

Region 3=

Cin. Moeller 25, Cin. Western Hills 0

Cin. Princeton 5, St. Xavier (OH) 3

Newark 7, Marysville 3

Powell Olentangy Liberty 8, Groveport-Madison 0

Region 4=

Beavercreek 10, Centerville 3

Cin. Elder 5, Fairfield 0

Cin. Oak Hills 2, Milford (OH) 1

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 2, Hamilton 1

Mason 10, Cin. Walnut Hills 0

Springboro 15, Springfield 3

Division II=

Region 5=

Fitch 5, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 4

Lakewood 6, Solon 3

Massillon Perry 3, Eastlake North 2

Massillon Washington 35, Euclid 0

N. Can. Hoover 1, Parma Normandy 0

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 20, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 1

Stow-Munroe Falls 4, Youngs. Boardman 1

Region 6=

Green 5, Avon 4

N. Ridgeville 8, Shaker Hts. 1

N. Royalton 16, Cle. Rhodes 0

Painesville Riverside 10, Wadsworth 6

Region 8=

Clayton Northmont 2, Miamisburg 1

Loveland 6, Harrison 3

Sylvania Northview 6, Tol. Start 1

Division III=

Region 9=

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 1, Chagrin Falls Kenston 0

Gates Mills Gilmour 8, Aurora 3

Hunting Valley University 10, Painesville Harvey 0

Medina Buckeye 11, Mayfield 7

Parma Padua 11, Barberton 7

Twinsburg 6, Warren Howland 3

Uniontown Lake 11, Alliance 2

Wooster 10, Grafton Midview 0

Region 10=

Akr. Hoban 8, Tallmadge 3

Medina Highland 4, Westlake 0

Rocky River 4, Lyndhurst Brush 1

STVM 2, Chardon 1

Region 11=

Circleville 13, Athens 3

Granville 10, Cols. DeSales 0

Jackson 11, Chillicothe 2

Division IV=

Region 13=

Canfield 11, Alliance Marlington 2

Girard 7, Perry 6

Hubbard 1, Sheffield Brookside 0

Mentor Lake Cath. 9, Canal Fulton Northwest 1

Mogadore Field 10, Oberlin Firelands 0

Norton 12, Chesterland W. Geauga 2

Parma Hts. Holy Name 2, Gates Mills Hawken 1

Youngs. Ursuline 3, Cle. VASJ 2

Region 14=

Bellville Clear Fork 3, Vermilion 1

Chardon NDCL 1, Jefferson Area 0

Cle. Benedictine 5, Bay (OH) 1

Sandusky Perkins 9, Shelby 1

Region 15=

Chillicothe Unioto 11, New Lexington 0

Williamsport Westfall 7, Circleville Logan Elm 2

Division V=

Region 18=

Howard E. Knox 4, Utica 2

Region 19=

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 8, Richmond Edison 5

Lynchburg-Clay 6, Piketon 0

Portsmouth 10, McDermott Scioto NW 0

Rayland Buckeye 3, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 2

St Clairsville 4, Magnolia Sandy Valley 1

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 8, Martins Ferry 5

Region 20=

Cin. Christian 7, Batavia Clermont NE 1

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 4, Blanchester 3

St. Paris Graham 7, W. Liberty-Salem 3

Versailles 5, Jamestown Greeneview 0

Division VI=

Region 21=

Kirtland 10, Louisville Aquinas 0

Division VII=

Region 27=

Strasburg 6, Hannibal River 4

Region 28=

Cedarville 10, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 0

Ft. Loramie 8, New Madison Tri-Village 1

Lewisburg Tri-County N. 8, Sidney Lehman 5

Newton Local 10, Jackson Center 0

___

Some high school baseball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

