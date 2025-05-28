Tuesday's Scores

PREP BASEBALL=
OHSAA State Tournament=
Division I=
Region 2=
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 10, Grove City Cent. Crossing 0
Hilliard Darby 6, Lancaster 4
Lewis Center Olentangy 10, Reynoldsburg 0
Region 3=
Cin. Moeller 25, Cin. Western Hills 0
Cin. Princeton 5, St. Xavier (OH) 3
Newark 7, Marysville 3
Powell Olentangy Liberty 8, Groveport-Madison 0
Region 4=
Beavercreek 10, Centerville 3
Cin. Elder 5, Fairfield 0
Cin. Oak Hills 2, Milford (OH) 1
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 2, Hamilton 1
Mason 10, Cin. Walnut Hills 0
Springboro 15, Springfield 3
Division II=
Region 5=
Fitch 5, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 4
Lakewood 6, Solon 3
Massillon Perry 3, Eastlake North 2
Massillon Washington 35, Euclid 0
N. Can. Hoover 1, Parma Normandy 0
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 20, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 1
Stow-Munroe Falls 4, Youngs. Boardman 1
Region 6=
Green 5, Avon 4
N. Ridgeville 8, Shaker Hts. 1
N. Royalton 16, Cle. Rhodes 0
Painesville Riverside 10, Wadsworth 6
Region 8=
Clayton Northmont 2, Miamisburg 1
Loveland 6, Harrison 3
Sylvania Northview 6, Tol. Start 1
Division III=
Region 9=
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 1, Chagrin Falls Kenston 0
Gates Mills Gilmour 8, Aurora 3
Hunting Valley University 10, Painesville Harvey 0
Medina Buckeye 11, Mayfield 7
Parma Padua 11, Barberton 7
Twinsburg 6, Warren Howland 3
Uniontown Lake 11, Alliance 2
Wooster 10, Grafton Midview 0
Region 10=
Akr. Hoban 8, Tallmadge 3
Medina Highland 4, Westlake 0
Rocky River 4, Lyndhurst Brush 1
STVM 2, Chardon 1
Region 11=
Circleville 13, Athens 3
Granville 10, Cols. DeSales 0
Jackson 11, Chillicothe 2
Division IV=
Region 13=
Canfield 11, Alliance Marlington 2
Girard 7, Perry 6
Hubbard 1, Sheffield Brookside 0
Mentor Lake Cath. 9, Canal Fulton Northwest 1
Mogadore Field 10, Oberlin Firelands 0
Norton 12, Chesterland W. Geauga 2
Parma Hts. Holy Name 2, Gates Mills Hawken 1
Youngs. Ursuline 3, Cle. VASJ 2
Region 14=
Bellville Clear Fork 3, Vermilion 1
Chardon NDCL 1, Jefferson Area 0
Cle. Benedictine 5, Bay (OH) 1
Sandusky Perkins 9, Shelby 1
Region 15=
Chillicothe Unioto 11, New Lexington 0
Williamsport Westfall 7, Circleville Logan Elm 2
Division V=
Region 18=
Howard E. Knox 4, Utica 2
Region 19=
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 8, Richmond Edison 5
Lynchburg-Clay 6, Piketon 0
Portsmouth 10, McDermott Scioto NW 0
Rayland Buckeye 3, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 2
St Clairsville 4, Magnolia Sandy Valley 1
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 8, Martins Ferry 5
Region 20=
Cin. Christian 7, Batavia Clermont NE 1
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 4, Blanchester 3
St. Paris Graham 7, W. Liberty-Salem 3
Versailles 5, Jamestown Greeneview 0
Division VI=
Region 21=
Kirtland 10, Louisville Aquinas 0
Division VII=
Region 27=
Strasburg 6, Hannibal River 4
Region 28=
Cedarville 10, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 0
Ft. Loramie 8, New Madison Tri-Village 1
Lewisburg Tri-County N. 8, Sidney Lehman 5
Newton Local 10, Jackson Center 0
