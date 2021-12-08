journal-news logo
Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 21 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. East 67, Akr. North 35

Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 63, Akr. Ellet 62

Akr. Manchester 59, Apple Creek Waynedale 41

Alliance 61, Louisville 55

Alliance Marlington 66, Canal Fulton Northwest 43

Amherst Steele 86, Lorain Clearview 49

Ashland Crestview 62, Crestline 44

Bainbridge Paint Valley 72, Peebles 59

Barnesville 67, Bellaire 52

Batavia Clermont NE 58, Lees Creek E. Clinton 42

Beallsville 66, Hundred, W.Va. 55

Beaver Eastern 76, Portsmouth W. 61

Belmont Union Local 67, St. Clairsville 61

Beloit W. Branch 53, Canfield S. Range 47

Berlin Hiland 41, Sugarcreek Garaway 39

Botkins 48, Minster 33

Bowerston Conotton Valley 41, Newcomerstown 29

Bristol 63, Garrettsville Garfield 36

Byesville Meadowbrook 66, Zanesville W. Muskingum 47

Cambridge 37, Martins Ferry 26

Campbell Memorial 66, Youngs. Valley Christian 45

Canfield 73, Youngs. East 20

Cedarville 40, S. Charleston SE 31

Centerburg 77, Cardington-Lincoln 43

Centerville 71, Miamisburg 39

Chardon NDCL 66, Andrews Osborne Academy 63

Chillicothe Huntington 53, W. Union 29

Cin. Elder 67, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 60

Cin. La Salle 59, E. Central, Ind. 40

Cin. Sycamore 72, W. Chester Lakota W. 54

Cin. Withrow 65, Cin. Shroder 23

Cols. Africentric 69, Cols. Walnut Ridge 62

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 64, Cle. St. Ignatius 60

Day. Chaminade Julienne 57, Day. Carroll 47

Delaware Christian 64, Northside Christian 55

Dover 57, Wooster 50

Dresden Tri-Valley 73, Warsaw River View 62

East 52, Cols. Whetstone 48

Euclid 101, Eastlake North 67

Fairport Harbor Harding 75, Southington Chalker 60

Fairview 55, Warrensville Hts. 42

Felicity-Franklin 58, Blanchester 55

Franklin 81, Day. Belmont 55

Fremont Ross 75, Sandusky Perkins 58

Galion Northmor 56, Fredericktown 54, OT

Georgetown 63, Bethel-Tate 23

Grafton Midview 68, Oberlin 62

Granville Christian 67, Liberty Christian Academy 55

Greenfield McClain 52, Washington C.H. 49

Grove City Cent. Crossing 45, Bishop Ready 40

Hamilton Ross 57, Monroe 33

Hicksville 39, Bryan 36

Howard E. Knox 46, Mt. Gilead 28

Ironton 54, Gallipolis Gallia 51

Jackson 56, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 32

Kenton 52, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 40

Kettering Fairmont 57, Springboro 38

Leavittsburg LaBrae 46, Niles McKinley 37

Lebanon 54, Morrow Little Miami 53

Leesburg Fairfield 70, Mowrystown Whiteoak 57

Legacy Christian 57, Waynesville 44

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 47, Westerville Cent. 34

Lisbon Beaver 58, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 49

Lodi Cloverleaf 72, Mogadore Field 59

Logan 44, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 41

Lorain 43, Cle. Cent. Cath. 34

Lucasville Valley 73, Minford 64

Magnolia Sandy Valley 52, Uhrichsville Claymont 48

Massillon Tuslaw 63, Doylestown Chippewa 56

Mentor Lake Cath. 56, Willoughby S. 41

Milford Center Fairbanks 57, Urbana 54, OT

Mogadore 87, Atwater Waterloo 70

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 52, Harrod Allen E. 42

N. Can. Hoover 46, Green 41

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 67, Heartland Christian 65

New Boston Glenwood 74, Portsmouth Clay 40

New Concord John Glenn 50, Coshocton 45

New Lexington 52, McConnelsville Morgan 41

New Richmond 58, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 54

Oak Harbor 49, Vermilion 38

Old Fort 66, Lakeside Danbury 48

Philo 68, Crooksville 25

Poland Seminary 63, Austintown Fitch 53

S. Webster 66, Wheelersburg 56

Shadyside 54, New Matamoras Frontier 45

Spring. Cath. Cent. 54, Spring. Greenon 49

Steubenville 51, John Marshall, W.Va. 38

Stow-Munroe Falls 60, Kent Roosevelt 51

Strasburg-Franklin 64, E. Can. 35

Strongsville 64, Elyria Cath. 61

Tiffin Columbian 65, Fostoria 53

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 56, Lore City Buckeye Trail 47

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 52, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 49, 2OT

Warren Howland 56, Newton Falls 38

Waverly 67, McDermott Scioto NW 29

Westerville N. 68, Delaware Hayes 32

Westerville S. 55, Sunbury Big Walnut 34

Westlake 71, Independence 67

Williamsburg 66, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 47

Wintersville Indian Creek 53, Richmond Edison 22

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 63, Rayland Buckeye 42

Yellow Springs 52, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 33

Youngs. Boardman 59, Tallmadge 55

Youngs. Chaney High School 71, Warren Harding 70

Youngs. Ursuline 75, Cortland Lakeview 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

