Tuesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. East 67, Akr. North 35
Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 63, Akr. Ellet 62
Akr. Manchester 59, Apple Creek Waynedale 41
Alliance 61, Louisville 55
Alliance Marlington 66, Canal Fulton Northwest 43
Amherst Steele 86, Lorain Clearview 49
Ashland Crestview 62, Crestline 44
Bainbridge Paint Valley 72, Peebles 59
Barnesville 67, Bellaire 52
Batavia Clermont NE 58, Lees Creek E. Clinton 42
Beallsville 66, Hundred, W.Va. 55
Beaver Eastern 76, Portsmouth W. 61
Belmont Union Local 67, St. Clairsville 61
Beloit W. Branch 53, Canfield S. Range 47
Berlin Hiland 41, Sugarcreek Garaway 39
Botkins 48, Minster 33
Bowerston Conotton Valley 41, Newcomerstown 29
Bristol 63, Garrettsville Garfield 36
Byesville Meadowbrook 66, Zanesville W. Muskingum 47
Cambridge 37, Martins Ferry 26
Campbell Memorial 66, Youngs. Valley Christian 45
Canfield 73, Youngs. East 20
Cedarville 40, S. Charleston SE 31
Centerburg 77, Cardington-Lincoln 43
Centerville 71, Miamisburg 39
Chardon NDCL 66, Andrews Osborne Academy 63
Chillicothe Huntington 53, W. Union 29
Cin. Elder 67, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 60
Cin. La Salle 59, E. Central, Ind. 40
Cin. Sycamore 72, W. Chester Lakota W. 54
Cin. Withrow 65, Cin. Shroder 23
Cols. Africentric 69, Cols. Walnut Ridge 62
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 64, Cle. St. Ignatius 60
Day. Chaminade Julienne 57, Day. Carroll 47
Delaware Christian 64, Northside Christian 55
Dover 57, Wooster 50
Dresden Tri-Valley 73, Warsaw River View 62
East 52, Cols. Whetstone 48
Euclid 101, Eastlake North 67
Fairport Harbor Harding 75, Southington Chalker 60
Fairview 55, Warrensville Hts. 42
Felicity-Franklin 58, Blanchester 55
Franklin 81, Day. Belmont 55
Fremont Ross 75, Sandusky Perkins 58
Galion Northmor 56, Fredericktown 54, OT
Georgetown 63, Bethel-Tate 23
Grafton Midview 68, Oberlin 62
Granville Christian 67, Liberty Christian Academy 55
Greenfield McClain 52, Washington C.H. 49
Grove City Cent. Crossing 45, Bishop Ready 40
Hamilton Ross 57, Monroe 33
Hicksville 39, Bryan 36
Howard E. Knox 46, Mt. Gilead 28
Ironton 54, Gallipolis Gallia 51
Jackson 56, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 32
Kenton 52, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 40
Kettering Fairmont 57, Springboro 38
Leavittsburg LaBrae 46, Niles McKinley 37
Lebanon 54, Morrow Little Miami 53
Leesburg Fairfield 70, Mowrystown Whiteoak 57
Legacy Christian 57, Waynesville 44
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 47, Westerville Cent. 34
Lisbon Beaver 58, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 49
Lodi Cloverleaf 72, Mogadore Field 59
Logan 44, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 41
Lorain 43, Cle. Cent. Cath. 34
Lucasville Valley 73, Minford 64
Magnolia Sandy Valley 52, Uhrichsville Claymont 48
Massillon Tuslaw 63, Doylestown Chippewa 56
Mentor Lake Cath. 56, Willoughby S. 41
Milford Center Fairbanks 57, Urbana 54, OT
Mogadore 87, Atwater Waterloo 70
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 52, Harrod Allen E. 42
N. Can. Hoover 46, Green 41
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 67, Heartland Christian 65
New Boston Glenwood 74, Portsmouth Clay 40
New Concord John Glenn 50, Coshocton 45
New Lexington 52, McConnelsville Morgan 41
New Richmond 58, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 54
Oak Harbor 49, Vermilion 38
Old Fort 66, Lakeside Danbury 48
Philo 68, Crooksville 25
Poland Seminary 63, Austintown Fitch 53
S. Webster 66, Wheelersburg 56
Shadyside 54, New Matamoras Frontier 45
Spring. Cath. Cent. 54, Spring. Greenon 49
Steubenville 51, John Marshall, W.Va. 38
Stow-Munroe Falls 60, Kent Roosevelt 51
Strasburg-Franklin 64, E. Can. 35
Strongsville 64, Elyria Cath. 61
Tiffin Columbian 65, Fostoria 53
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 56, Lore City Buckeye Trail 47
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 52, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 49, 2OT
Warren Howland 56, Newton Falls 38
Waverly 67, McDermott Scioto NW 29
Westerville N. 68, Delaware Hayes 32
Westerville S. 55, Sunbury Big Walnut 34
Westlake 71, Independence 67
Williamsburg 66, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 47
Wintersville Indian Creek 53, Richmond Edison 22
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 63, Rayland Buckeye 42
Yellow Springs 52, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 33
Youngs. Boardman 59, Tallmadge 55
Youngs. Chaney High School 71, Warren Harding 70
Youngs. Ursuline 75, Cortland Lakeview 36
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/