Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashtabula Edgewood 73, Ashtabula Lakeside 37
Beachwood 42, Brooklyn 29
Bucyrus Wynford 61, Ashland Crestview 26
Chillicothe Unioto 79, Piketon 38
Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 40, Cin. SCPA 3
Cin. Purcell Marian 56, Cooper, Ky. 51
Cols. Centennial 71, Cols. Beechcroft 12
Cols. Walnut Ridge 63, Cols. Africentric 47
Elmore Woodmore 35, Sandusky St. Mary 21
Findlay 52, Sylvania Southview 18
Frankfort Adena 42, Chillicothe Huntington 26
Fredericktown 44, Morral Ridgedale 24
Geneva 54, Painesville Harvey 29
Hamler Patrick Henry 49, McComb 39
Hilliard Bradley 27, Pickerington N. 24
Holgate 33, N. Baltimore 14
Independence 39, Fairview 25
Kansas Lakota 51, Tiffin Calvert 35
Lakeside Danbury 61, Fremont St. Joseph 27
Leipsic 45, Ft. Jennings 34
Lima Shawnee 50, New Knoxville 38
Madison 37, Perry 33
Mantua Crestwood 63, Middlefield Cardinal 24
Milan Edison 65, Crestline 24
Montpelier 46, Edon 44
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 60, Ada 45
Oak Harbor 31, Maumee 20
Ottawa-Glandorf 41, Findlay Liberty-Benton 37
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 52, Zanesville 25
Pioneer N. Central 34, Camden-Frontier, Mich. 24
Spencerville 45, Van Wert 13
Sylvania Northview 61, Napoleon 37
Tol. Bowsher 46, Huron 43
Union City Mississinawa Valley 59, Coldwater 46
Utica 45, Heath 34
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 62, Bowling Green 33
Wickliffe 37, Kirtland 26
