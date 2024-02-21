Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 9 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashville Teays Valley 64, Canal Winchester 58

Austintown-Fitch 60, Medina Highland 59, OT

Avon 60, Amherst Steele 55

Berlin Center Western Reserve 84, Youngstown Urban Scholars 46

Berlin Hiland 47, Millersburg W. Holmes 32

Bristol 76, Garrettsville Garfield 39

Cambridge 59, Byesville Meadowbrook 54

Can. Cent. Cath. 71, Canal Fulton Northwest 63

Canfield S. Range 66, New Middletown Spring. 41

Carey 64, New Riegel 37

Castalia Margaretta 53, Genoa 38

Chesterland W. Geauga 50, Cortland Lakeview 47

Cin. Mariemont 68, Sardinia Eastern Brown 59

Creston Norwayne 68, Garfield Hts. Trinity 38

Defiance Tinora 52, Sherwood Fairview 35

Dublin Coffman 70, Lancaster 44

Edgerton 47, Montpelier 36

Elyria Cath. 80, Mentor Lake Cath. 71, OT

Galion 57, Galion Northmor 56

Green 59, Akr. Ellet 29

Hannibal River 52, Steubenville 51

Hanoverton United 64, Columbiana Crestview 56

Hillsboro 61, Fayetteville-Perry 59

Holgate 46, Maumee 40

Jeromesville Hillsdale 77, Strasburg 44

Johnstown Northridge 69, Mt. Vernon 53

Kirtland 51, Burton Berkshire 47

LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 101, ISA Academy 55

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 65, Sugar Grove Berne Union 41

Leavittsburg LaBrae 70, Girard 62

Lima Cent. Cath. 65, Findlay Liberty-Benton 53

Lorain Clearview 69, N. Olmsted 56

Madonna, W.Va. 59, Beallsville 27

Malvern 70, Lore City Buckeye Trail 33

Mansfield Christian 81, New London 34

Massillon Jackson 89, Medina 63

Millbury Lake 73, Tontogany Otsego 60

Mogadore 52, Akr. Garfield 44

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 71, Bucyrus 62

N. Can. Hoover 54, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 47

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 87, Southington Chalker 52

Napoleon 57, Holland Springfield 49

New Lexington 51, Circleville 40

Niles McKinley 69, Warren Lordstown 47

Northwood 63, Elmore Woodmore 31

Pemberville Eastwood 57, Bloomdale Elmwood 48

Poland Seminary 38, Streetsboro 30

Ravenna SE 50, Atwater Waterloo 37

Rossford 54, Oak Harbor 49

Sandusky 78, Ashland 59

Strongsville 87, Parma Hts. Holy Name 82, OT

Stryker 50, Swanton 48, OT

Tol. Christian 67, Lenawee Christian, Mich. 48

Tol. Ottawa Hills 64, Delta 32

Utica 59, Howard E. Knox 41

Vincent Warren 56, Waverly 38

Warren Harding 56, Farrell, Pa. 47

Waynesfield-Goshen 70, N. Baltimore 58

Wheeling Park, W.Va. 60, Zanesville 48

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 56, Perrysburg 51

Wickliffe 66, Beachwood 54

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 79, Martins Ferry 63

Youngs. Boardman 64, Beloit W. Branch 60

Youngs. Chaney High School 63, Louisville Aquinas 52

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division II=

Region 7=

Jackson 48, McArthur Vinton County 28

Marietta 60, Gallipolis Gallia 29

Division III=

Region 12=

Anna 61, New Paris National Trail 33

Casstown Miami E. 65, New Lebanon Dixie 43

Day. Stivers 75, Spring. NE 33

Lewistown Indian Lake 64, Spring. Greenon 45

Division IV=

Region 15=

Ironton St. Joseph 73, Portsmouth Sciotoville 40

Mowrystown Whiteoak 60, Reedsville Eastern 47

New Boston Glenwood 61, Franklin Furnace Green 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

