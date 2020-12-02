X

Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anna 41, Botkins 32

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 41, Castalia Margaretta 38

Bethel-Tate 51, Cin. Riverview East 42

Bryan 57, Haviland Wayne Trace 31

Bucyrus Wynford 61, Upper Sandusky 39

Columbus Grove 57, Continental 26

Convoy Crestview 47, Rockford Parkway 43

Delphos Jefferson 45, Antwerp 25

Fayetteville-Perry 48, Batavia 38

Ft. Loramie 87, Jackson Center 20

Harrod Allen E. 64, Waynesfield-Goshen 48

Kalida 62, Coldwater 47

Liberty Center 27, Holgate 22

Lima Sr. 85, Oregon Clay 25

Maria Stein Marion Local 55, Van Wert 28

McConnelsville Morgan 67, Stewart Federal Hocking 53

Mt. Orab Western Brown 69, Goshen 41

Napoleon 82, Bowling Green 24

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 56, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 45

Ottawa-Glandorf 63, Hamler Patrick Henry 33

Ottoville 47, Ft. Jennings 28

Pataskala Licking Hts. 42, Johnstown 36

Paulding 68, Hicksville 56

Russia 63, Houston 47

Sherwood Fairview 45, Archbold 30

Tol. Christian 81, Oak Harbor 36

W. Carrollton 56, Greenville 44

W. Unity Hilltop 31, Pioneer N. Central 23

Wauseon 71, Maumee 34

Xenia 71, Fairborn 53

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ansonia vs. Sidney Fairlawn, ccd.

Bishop Hartley vs. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep, ccd.

Clyde vs. Lexington, ppd. to Dec 5th.

Defiance Ayersville vs. Pettisville, ppd.

Elida vs. Spencerville, ppd.

Grove City vs. Galloway Westland, ccd.

Heath vs. Granville, ppd.

Huron vs. Lakeside Danbury, ppd.

Perrysburg vs. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, ppd.

Reynoldsburg vs. Pickerington Cent., ppd.

Sandusky vs. Mansfield Sr., ppd.

Spring. Greenon vs. London Madison Plains, ppd.

