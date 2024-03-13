Tuesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Championships=
Regional Semifinal=
Division I=
Brunswick 53, Can. Glenoak 46
Division IV=
Berlin Hiland 52, Northside Christian 32
Lima Cent. Cath. 65, Old Fort 44
Richmond Hts. 87, Attica Seneca E. 37
Russia 71, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 20
Tol. Christian 51, Pandora-Gilboa 43
Troy Christian 57, Jackson Center 47
Warren JFK 75, Dalton 55
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Hamilton residents asked to take survey about their neighborhood
2
Unique, whimsy Hamilton store Scripted Studio adding nail salon
3
Fairfield’s eroding creek banks pose threat to roads, utilities
4
Pyramid Hill unveils new programs during Founder’s Day event
5
A look at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park programs this year