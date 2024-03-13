Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 10 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Championships=

Regional Semifinal=

Division I=

Brunswick 53, Can. Glenoak 46

Division IV=

Berlin Hiland 52, Northside Christian 32

Lima Cent. Cath. 65, Old Fort 44

Richmond Hts. 87, Attica Seneca E. 37

Russia 71, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 20

Tol. Christian 51, Pandora-Gilboa 43

Troy Christian 57, Jackson Center 47

Warren JFK 75, Dalton 55

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

