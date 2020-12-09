X

Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amanda-Clearcreek 56, Williamsport Westfall 54

Anna 70, Ft. Loramie 52

Antwerp 40, Ottoville 38

Ashland Crestview 64, Crestline 54

Barnesville 86, Bellaire 76

Batavia 57, Williamsburg 38

Bay Village Bay 76, Parma Hts. Holy Name 66

Beloit W. Branch 58, Youngs. Ursuline 47

Berlin Hiland 61, Sugarcreek Garaway 53

Botkins 56, Minster 52

Bridgeport 55, New Matamoras Frontier 51

Bryan 49, Hicksville 46, OT

Burton Berkshire 49, Cuyahoga Hts. 37

Byesville Meadowbrook 62, Zanesville W. Muskingum 55, OT

Canal Fulton Northwest 41, Alliance Marlington 27

Canfield 55, Canfield S. Range 49

Cardington-Lincoln 71, Sparta Highland 36

Centerburg 60, Danville 32

Chesapeake 64, Ironton Rock Hill 56

Chillicothe Zane Trace 53, McArthur Vinton County 44

Cin. Oak Hills 57, Cin. Colerain 46

Cin. St. Xavier 65, Cin. Wyoming 47

Cin. Walnut Hills 57, Loveland 28

Copley 58, Barberton 53

Coshocton 58, New Concord John Glenn 53, OT

Creston Norwayne 71, Orrville 49

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 57, Chardon NDCL 43

Delaware Buckeye Valley 62, Granville 51

Dresden Tri-Valley 66, Warsaw River View 47

Fairview 77, Independence 74

Findlay Liberty-Benton 78, Arcadia 44

Frankfort Adena 50, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 43

Fredericktown 48, Howard E. Knox 43

Fremont Ross 71, Norwalk 59

Fremont St. Joseph 57, New Riegel 43

Galion Northmor 46, Mt. Gilead 43

Green 53, N. Can. Hoover 44

Grove City Christian 101, Northside Christian 50

Groveport Madison Christian 40, Delaware Christian 38

Hamilton New Miami 76, Cin. Gamble Montessori 66

Hanoverton United 59, Leetonia 28

Heartland Christian 72, Orwell Grand Valley 61

Hillsboro 67, Washington C.H. 40

Hudson 55, Macedonia Nordonia 43

Jackson 63, Greenfield McClain 51

Kalida 53, Pandora-Gilboa 22

Latham Western 61, Bainbridge Paint Valley 54

Lebanon 57, Cin. Winton Woods 46

Lees Creek E. Clinton 46, Batavia Clermont NE 43

Leesburg Fairfield 53, W. Union 50

Legacy Christian 55, Yellow Springs 24

Lima Sr. 62, Perrysburg 49

London Madison Plains 66, S. Charleston SE 35

Louisville 56, Alliance 46

Magnolia Sandy Valley 67, Uhrichsville Claymont 64

Marietta 72, Pomeroy Meigs 68

Massillon Jackson 63, Uniontown Lake 47

McConnelsville Morgan 51, New Lexington 44

McDermott Scioto NW 50, Beaver Eastern 47, 2OT

Medina Highland 66, Richfield Revere 57

Mowrystown Whiteoak 71, Lynchburg-Clay 54

Napoleon 57, Delta 23

Nelsonville-York 65, Reedsville Eastern 37

New Knoxville 67, Waynesfield-Goshen 58, OT

New Middletown Spring. 76, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 58

Old Fort 65, Tiffin Calvert 64

Oxford Talawanda 71, Union Co., Ind. 52

Parma 56, Rocky River 55

Parma Normandy 57, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 41

Parma Padua 56, Mayfield 54

Peninsula Woodridge 74, Ravenna 44

Portsmouth Notre Dame 72, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 65

Proctorville Fairland 89, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 64

Richwood N. Union 70, Bellefontaine 53

Sandusky St. Mary 53, Kansas Lakota 31

Sarahsville Shenandoah 66, Toronto 37

Sardinia Eastern Brown 61, Georgetown 45

Sidney Fairlawn 75, Russia 48

Smithville 73, Massillon Tuslaw 42

St. Clairsville 76, Belmont Union Local 72

Stewart Federal Hocking 80, Fairfield Christian 43

Sunbury Big Walnut 57, Caledonia River Valley 52

Tol. Christian 73, Elyria Open Door 50

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 65, Lore City Buckeye Trail 47

Union City Mississinawa Valley 59, Union City, Ind. 38

Van Wert Lincolnview 65, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 52

Vermilion 62, Oak Harbor 45

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 56, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 45

W. Liberty-Salem 40, Milford Center Fairbanks 38

Waverly 62, S. Webster 50

Wellston 59, Corning Miller 43

Wheelersburg 65, Lucasville Valley 60

Wintersville Indian Creek 0, Richmond Edison 0

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 80, Rayland Buckeye 29

Worthington Christian 84, Baltimore Liberty Union 52

Youngs. Boardman 57, Poland Seminary 51

Youngs. Mooney 69, Steubenville 52

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 56, Minerva 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Akr. Hoban vs. E. Cle. Shaw, ccd.

Cedarville vs. Spring. Cath. Cent., ccd.

Grove City Cent. Crossing vs. Grove City, ccd.

Martins Ferry vs. Cadiz Harrison Cent., ccd.

Medina Buckeye vs. Fairview, ppd. to Dec 8th.

New Boston Glenwood vs. Portsmouth Clay, ppd.

Oregon Clay vs. Lima Sr., ppd.

Salineville Southern vs. Wellsville, ccd.

Tol. Whitmer vs. Findlay, ppd.

W. Chester Lakota W. vs. Cin. Princeton, ppd. to Feb 6th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

