Tuesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amanda-Clearcreek 56, Williamsport Westfall 54
Anna 70, Ft. Loramie 52
Antwerp 40, Ottoville 38
Ashland Crestview 64, Crestline 54
Barnesville 86, Bellaire 76
Batavia 57, Williamsburg 38
Bay Village Bay 76, Parma Hts. Holy Name 66
Beloit W. Branch 58, Youngs. Ursuline 47
Berlin Hiland 61, Sugarcreek Garaway 53
Botkins 56, Minster 52
Bridgeport 55, New Matamoras Frontier 51
Bryan 49, Hicksville 46, OT
Burton Berkshire 49, Cuyahoga Hts. 37
Byesville Meadowbrook 62, Zanesville W. Muskingum 55, OT
Canal Fulton Northwest 41, Alliance Marlington 27
Canfield 55, Canfield S. Range 49
Cardington-Lincoln 71, Sparta Highland 36
Centerburg 60, Danville 32
Chesapeake 64, Ironton Rock Hill 56
Chillicothe Zane Trace 53, McArthur Vinton County 44
Cin. Oak Hills 57, Cin. Colerain 46
Cin. St. Xavier 65, Cin. Wyoming 47
Cin. Walnut Hills 57, Loveland 28
Copley 58, Barberton 53
Coshocton 58, New Concord John Glenn 53, OT
Creston Norwayne 71, Orrville 49
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 57, Chardon NDCL 43
Delaware Buckeye Valley 62, Granville 51
Dresden Tri-Valley 66, Warsaw River View 47
Fairview 77, Independence 74
Findlay Liberty-Benton 78, Arcadia 44
Frankfort Adena 50, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 43
Fredericktown 48, Howard E. Knox 43
Fremont Ross 71, Norwalk 59
Fremont St. Joseph 57, New Riegel 43
Galion Northmor 46, Mt. Gilead 43
Green 53, N. Can. Hoover 44
Grove City Christian 101, Northside Christian 50
Groveport Madison Christian 40, Delaware Christian 38
Hamilton New Miami 76, Cin. Gamble Montessori 66
Hanoverton United 59, Leetonia 28
Heartland Christian 72, Orwell Grand Valley 61
Hillsboro 67, Washington C.H. 40
Hudson 55, Macedonia Nordonia 43
Jackson 63, Greenfield McClain 51
Kalida 53, Pandora-Gilboa 22
Latham Western 61, Bainbridge Paint Valley 54
Lebanon 57, Cin. Winton Woods 46
Lees Creek E. Clinton 46, Batavia Clermont NE 43
Leesburg Fairfield 53, W. Union 50
Legacy Christian 55, Yellow Springs 24
Lima Sr. 62, Perrysburg 49
London Madison Plains 66, S. Charleston SE 35
Louisville 56, Alliance 46
Magnolia Sandy Valley 67, Uhrichsville Claymont 64
Marietta 72, Pomeroy Meigs 68
Massillon Jackson 63, Uniontown Lake 47
McConnelsville Morgan 51, New Lexington 44
McDermott Scioto NW 50, Beaver Eastern 47, 2OT
Medina Highland 66, Richfield Revere 57
Mowrystown Whiteoak 71, Lynchburg-Clay 54
Napoleon 57, Delta 23
Nelsonville-York 65, Reedsville Eastern 37
New Knoxville 67, Waynesfield-Goshen 58, OT
New Middletown Spring. 76, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 58
Old Fort 65, Tiffin Calvert 64
Oxford Talawanda 71, Union Co., Ind. 52
Parma 56, Rocky River 55
Parma Normandy 57, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 41
Parma Padua 56, Mayfield 54
Peninsula Woodridge 74, Ravenna 44
Portsmouth Notre Dame 72, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 65
Proctorville Fairland 89, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 64
Richwood N. Union 70, Bellefontaine 53
Sandusky St. Mary 53, Kansas Lakota 31
Sarahsville Shenandoah 66, Toronto 37
Sardinia Eastern Brown 61, Georgetown 45
Sidney Fairlawn 75, Russia 48
Smithville 73, Massillon Tuslaw 42
St. Clairsville 76, Belmont Union Local 72
Stewart Federal Hocking 80, Fairfield Christian 43
Sunbury Big Walnut 57, Caledonia River Valley 52
Tol. Christian 73, Elyria Open Door 50
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 65, Lore City Buckeye Trail 47
Union City Mississinawa Valley 59, Union City, Ind. 38
Van Wert Lincolnview 65, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 52
Vermilion 62, Oak Harbor 45
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 56, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 45
W. Liberty-Salem 40, Milford Center Fairbanks 38
Waverly 62, S. Webster 50
Wellston 59, Corning Miller 43
Wheelersburg 65, Lucasville Valley 60
Wintersville Indian Creek 0, Richmond Edison 0
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 80, Rayland Buckeye 29
Worthington Christian 84, Baltimore Liberty Union 52
Youngs. Boardman 57, Poland Seminary 51
Youngs. Mooney 69, Steubenville 52
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 56, Minerva 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Akr. Hoban vs. E. Cle. Shaw, ccd.
Cedarville vs. Spring. Cath. Cent., ccd.
Grove City Cent. Crossing vs. Grove City, ccd.
Martins Ferry vs. Cadiz Harrison Cent., ccd.
Medina Buckeye vs. Fairview, ppd. to Dec 8th.
New Boston Glenwood vs. Portsmouth Clay, ppd.
Oregon Clay vs. Lima Sr., ppd.
Salineville Southern vs. Wellsville, ccd.
Tol. Whitmer vs. Findlay, ppd.
W. Chester Lakota W. vs. Cin. Princeton, ppd. to Feb 6th.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/