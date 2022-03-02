Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Regional Semifinal=

Cle. St. Joseph 65, Akr. Hoban 58, OT

Dublin Coffman 51, Pickerington Cent. 41

Mason 60, Cin. Winton Woods 43

Massillon Jackson 49, Green 41

Mt. Notre Dame 62, Cin. Princeton 50

Reynoldsburg 72, Gahanna Lincoln 48

Tol. Start 44, Medina Highland 35

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 70, Olmsted Falls 66

Division II=

Regional Semifinal=

Bishop Hartley 47, Tol. Cent. Cath. 45, 2OT

Hamilton Badin 51, Eaton 44

Kettering Alter 39, Granville 36

Norton 36, Beloit W. Branch 31

Salem 33, Canal Fulton Northwest 26

Shelby 35, Copley 33

Thornville Sheridan 41, New Concord John Glenn 40

Vincent Warren 43, Dresden Tri-Valley 42

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Hamilton to extend road Maple Ave. road closure
2
Fewer than 250 hospitalized with COVID in southwest Ohio
3
Need to finish your bachelor’s degree? Miami Regionals to host info...
4
Top local news for Tuesday, Mar. 1, 2022
5
Lakota school board rift over alleged Critical Race Theory in classes...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top