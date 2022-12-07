Tuesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Buchtel 76, Akron Garfield 39
Akr. Springfield 49, Akr. Coventry 45
Amanda-Clearcreek 50, Sugar Grove Berne Union 45
Andover Pymatuning Valley 79, Cortland Maplewood 47
Austintown Fitch 47, Poland Seminary 41
Bainbridge Paint Valley 57, Chillicothe Unioto 52
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 82, Lakeside Danbury 54
Belmont Union Local 69, St. Clairsville 60
Beloit W. Branch 56, Canfield S. Range 39
Bidwell River Valley 65, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 24
Bishop Ready 57, Plain City Jonathan Alder 41
Bristol 74, Southington Chalker 46
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 67, Lisbon Beaver 50
Canfield 69, Youngs. East 52
Cedarville 59, S. Charleston SE 47
Centerville 80, Miamisburg 52
Chillicothe Zane Trace 48, Williamsport Westfall 30
Cin. Gamble Montessori 63, Spencer Center High School for Gifted and Exceptional Students 6
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 72, Portsmouth 71
Cols. Beechcroft 64, Cols. Whetstone 60
Cols. Northland 63, Cols. Mifflin 44
Cols. Walnut Ridge 68, Cols. Eastmoor 44
Columbiana Crestview 48, Berlin Center Western Reserve 42
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 67, Cle. St. Ignatius 62
Doylestown Chippewa 64, Massillon Tuslaw 30
Dresden Tri-Valley 72, Byesville Meadowbrook 25
Fairfield 61, W. Chester Lakota W. 58
Findlay 48, Tol. Scott 36
Fredericktown 53, Howard E. Knox 29
Galion Northmor 59, Mt. Gilead 51
Garrettsville Garfield 76, Rootstown 68
Genoa Area 48, Tol. Ottawa Hills 43
Girard 65, Campbell Memorial 51
Grove City 71, Groveport-Madison 36
Hamilton 64, Cin. Colerain 30
Hannibal River 82, Bridgeport 34
Hanoverton United 55, Leetonia 16
Heartland Christian 52, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 49
Hickory, Pa. 48, Youngs. Boardman 43
Hicksville 38, Bryan 36
Jamestown Greeneview 48, London Madison Plains 45, OT
Kalida 53, Pandora-Gilboa 36
Kettering Alter 66, Bishop Fenwick 40
Kettering Fairmont 58, Springboro 44
Kinsman Badger 80, Fairport Harbor Harding 37
Leesburg Fairfield 56, Mowrystown Whiteoak 33
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 55, Dublin Jerome 45
Lodi Cloverleaf 58, Mogadore Field 51
Lowellville 77, Ravenna SE 62
Lucasville Valley 58, McDermott Scioto NW 46
Magnolia Sandy Valley 50, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 49
Martins Ferry 68, Cambridge 49
McConnelsville Morgan 53, Crooksville 40
Medina 63, Creston Norwayne 53
Metamora Evergreen 44, Tontogany Otsego 42
Minford 58, Oak Hill 21
Mogadore 60, Atwater Waterloo 47
New Lexington 57, Thornville Sheridan 34
New Riegel 46, Sandusky St. Mary 41
Niles McKinley 51, Leavittsburg LaBrae 44
Norwalk 40, LaGrange Keystone 39
Oak Harbor 56, Vermilion 52
Ottoville 55, Antwerp 38
Perrysburg 78, Oregon Clay 42
Piketon 58, Southeastern 42
Ravenna 44, Streetsboro 39
Richwood N. Union 55, Delaware Buckeye Valley 36
S. Webster 54, Portsmouth W. 43
Salem 63, New Middletown Spring. 59
South 63, West 49
Spring. Cath. Cent. 58, Spring. Greenon 31
Sugarcreek Garaway 59, Berlin Hiland 42
Tiffin Calvert 49, Gibsonburg 34
Toronto 47, Beallsville 39
Trenton Edgewood 55, Franklin 35
Ursuline Academy 62, Cle. Benedictine 40
Vandalia Butler 51, Greenville 40
Vienna Mathews 65, Warren Lordstown 49
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 45, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 41
Warren Howland 55, Newton Falls 40
Waterford 61, Sarahsville Shenandoah 58
Waynesville 85, Legacy Christian 52
Westerville S. 66, Sunbury Big Walnut 33
Westlake 65, Independence 61
Wheelersburg 51, Waverly 38
Williamsburg 67, Blanchester 41
Willoughby S. 63, N. Royalton 49
Windham 68, Ashtabula St. John 54
Wintersville Indian Creek 55, Richmond Edison 29
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 64, Rayland Buckeye 54
Youngs. Chaney High School 47, Warren Harding 36
Youngs. Liberty 62, Cortland Lakeview 51
Youngs. Ursuline 62, Cle. Benedictine 40
Youngs. Valley Christian 59, E. Palestine 41
Zanesville Maysville 83, Philo 54
Zanesville W. Muskingum 54, Coshocton 52, OT
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 46, Uhrichsville Claymont 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/