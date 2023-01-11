Tuesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Coventry 62, Peninsula Woodridge 59
Akr. Firestone 63, Akr. North 30
Akr. Hoban 51, Uniontown Lake 45
Alliance 63, Alliance Marlington 54
Andover Pymatuning Valley 54, Kinsman Badger 53
Ashtabula Edgewood 74, Geneva 66
Atwater Waterloo 40, New Middletown Spring. 37
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 64, Sandusky St. Mary 55
Bellaire 71, Cambridge 59
Beloit W. Branch 60, Salem 47
Berea-Midpark 80, N. Ridgeville 77
Berlin Center Western Reserve 59, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 52
Berlin Hiland 53, Wooster Triway 34
Beverly Ft. Frye 58, Barnesville 54
Bishop Ready 66, Washington C.H. 30
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 74, Macedonia Nordonia 56
Brookfield 81, Warren Champion 61
Bucyrus Wynford 79, Mansfield St. Peter's 34
Burton Berkshire 63, Wickliffe 31
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 86, Richmond Edison 45
Campbell Memorial 63, Columbiana Crestview 51
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 64, Zanesville Rosecrans 53
Canfield 49, Youngs. Boardman 34
Canfield S. Range 44, Poland Seminary 42
Carrollton 68, Minerva 41
Casstown Miami E. 76, Covington 41
Centerville 87, Holland Springfield 43
Chillicothe Zane Trace 56, Bainbridge Paint Valley 49
Christian Community School 63, Bethel-Tate 53
Cin. Sycamore 47, Hamilton 39
Cin. Woodward 89, Cin. Western Hills 64
Cin. Wyoming 60, Cin. Madeira 53
Cols. Africentric 67, South 60
Cols. Eastmoor 83, Cols. Marion-Franklin 70
Cols. Grandview Hts. 61, Newark Cath. 41
Cols. Walnut Ridge 90, Cols. Briggs 45
Copley 57, Tallmadge 51
Creston Norwayne 68, Smithville 38
Dalton 72, Massillon Tuslaw 56
Day. Chaminade Julienne 52, Cin. McNicholas 46
Delaware Hayes 56, Canal Winchester 29
Dresden Tri-Valley 50, New Concord John Glenn 48
Dublin Coffman 70, Lewis Center Olentangy 57
Dublin Jerome 56, Powell Olentangy Liberty 51
E. Liverpool 53, Lisbon Beaver 39
Elyria Cath. 82, Fairview 65
Euclid 70, Mentor Lake Cath. 66
Findlay 68, Tol. St. Francis 41
Franklin Furnace Green 49, New Boston Glenwood 40
Fredericktown 72, Cardington-Lincoln 39
Galion Northmor 56, Centerburg 35
Garfield Hts. Trinity 49, Independence 43
Gibsonburg 58, Arcadia 41
Girard 45, Hubbard 41
Goshen 60, Wilmington 50
Grafton Midview 44, Avon 43
Granville 50, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 30
Hannibal River 50, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 28
Heath 50, Johnstown 42
Hilliard Davidson 68, Grove City 35
Ironton 77, Portsmouth 71, OT
Jamestown Greeneview 67, Milford Center Fairbanks 47
Jefferson Area 74, Niles McKinley 52
Johnstown Northridge 34, Hebron Lakewood 21
Kettering Alter 65, Beavercreek 50
Kettering Fairmont 52, Day. Oakwood 50
Lakewood 45, Medina Buckeye 39
Lancaster 62, Galloway Westland 55
Leavittsburg LaBrae 64, Youngs. Liberty 60, OT
Leesburg Fairfield 59, Peebles 37
Lexington 62, Ontario 52
Liberty Center 60, Fostoria 35
Lima Sr. 71, Fremont Ross 43
Lisbon David Anderson 54, Hanoverton United 45
Lore City Buckeye Trail 57, Bowerston Conotton Valley 37
Lowellville 68, Mineral Ridge 41
Lynchburg-Clay 49, Mowrystown Whiteoak 46
Martins Ferry 58, Belmont Union Local 50
Marysville 56, Grove City Cent. Crossing 28
Mason 65, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 61
Massillon Jackson 63, Can. McKinley 59
McDermott Scioto NW 60, Beaver Eastern 56
Millersburg W. Holmes 56, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 52
Mogadore 65, Rittman 33
Mogadore Field 58, Akr. Springfield 44
N. Can. Hoover 74, Massillon Perry 50
New Lexington 58, Crooksville 22
Newark Licking Valley 56, Zanesville 54
Newton Falls 44, Garrettsville Garfield 31
Newton Local 37, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 25
North Intl 69, Cols. Whetstone 62
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 73, Parma 60
Pickerington Cent. 59, New Albany 46
Pickerington N. 36, Newark 32
Piqua 62, Vandalia Butler 45
Plain City Jonathan Alder 68, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 21
Proctorville Fairland 57, Ironton Rock Hill 50
Rayland Buckeye 52, Sarahsville Shenandoah 50
Richwood N. Union 75, New Carlisle Tecumseh 48
Rocky River 61, Bay Village Bay 44
Rootstown 61, Youngstown Urban Scholars 37
S. Webster 42, Oak Hill 28
Sandusky 73, Bellevue 45
Sandusky Perkins 82, Clyde 75
Seaman N. Adams 56, Circleville Logan Elm 40
Sebring McKinley 41, McDonald 40
Shelby 78, Wooster 63
Sparta Highland 79, Mansfield Christian 66
Spring. Cath. Cent. 55, W. Jefferson 40
Spring. Shawnee 60, Spring. NW 36
St. Clairsville 79, Steubenville 66
Strasburg-Franklin 69, Can. South 52
Streetsboro 55, Norton 39
Struthers 74, Cortland Lakeview 56
Tiffin Calvert 75, Lakeside Danbury 51
Tipp City Tippecanoe 77, Riverside Stebbins 45
Tol. Whitmer 56, Tol. Cent. Cath. 45
Tree of Life 38, Liberty Christian Academy 32
Troy Christian 50, Tipp City Bethel 48
Uhrichsville Claymont 65, Newcomerstown 26
Urbana 61, Bellefontaine 41
Vienna Mathews 66, Fairport Harbor Harding 65
Warren Harding 65, Austintown Fitch 48
Warren JFK 90, Ravenna SE 72
Waterford 56, Glouster Trimble 53
Wellsville 58, Youngs. Valley Christian 52
Westerville Cent. 56, Hilliard Darby 50
Westerville N. 56, Worthington Kilbourne 49
Williamsburg 70, Lees Creek E. Clinton 31
Windham 86, Bristol 55
Wintersville Indian Creek 53, Brooke, W.Va. 47
Youngs. Chaney High School 55, Youngs. Mooney 47
Youngs. Ursuline 79, Youngs. East 37
Zanesville Maysville 58, McConnelsville Morgan 36
Zanesville W. Muskingum 71, Warsaw River View 66
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/