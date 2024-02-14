Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bucyrus Wynford 55, Plymouth 19
Coldwater 47, Elida 37
Cornerstone Christian 43, Independence 39
Cortland Maplewood 39, Andover Pymatuning Valley 30
Defiance Ayersville 58, Continental 25
Dola Hardin Northern 39, Lima Temple Christian 36
Edgerton 63, Gorham Fayette 41
Ft. Loramie 53, Maria Stein Marion Local 30
Greenwich S. Cent. 49, Jeromesville Hillsdale 26
Hicksville 41, Pioneer N. Central 18
Kalida 40, Minster 32, OT
Kansas Lakota 46, Oak Harbor 44
Lewis Center Olentangy 68, Dublin Coffman 57
Lexington 53, Shelby 43
Lloyd Memorial, Ky. 53, Cincinnati Home School 42
Mayfield 62, Maple Hts. 33
McComb 45, Leipsic 26
Oregon Stritch 44, Tol. Woodward 18
Ottawa-Glandorf 67, Archbold 49
Paulding 48, Defiance 44
Richmond Hts. 42, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 34
Rockford Parkway 36, Spencerville 29
Russell, Ky. 52, Portsmouth 48
Sherwood Fairview 62, Edon 45
Sparta Highland 50, Danville 30
St Henry 42, Anna 32
W. Unity Hilltop 42, Antwerp 30
Wapakoneta 48, Ft. Recovery 45
Warren Howland 63, Austintown-Fitch 43
Westerville S. 51, Westerville Cent. 42
Willard 46, Vermilion 29
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 4=
Cin. West Clermont 59, Middletown 40
Mt. Notre Dame 58, Cin. Sycamore 24
Division II=
Region 8=
Batavia 53, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 29
Cin. McNicholas 84, Cin. Woodward 56
