Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bucyrus Wynford 55, Plymouth 19

Coldwater 47, Elida 37

Cornerstone Christian 43, Independence 39

Cortland Maplewood 39, Andover Pymatuning Valley 30

Defiance Ayersville 58, Continental 25

Dola Hardin Northern 39, Lima Temple Christian 36

Edgerton 63, Gorham Fayette 41

Ft. Loramie 53, Maria Stein Marion Local 30

Greenwich S. Cent. 49, Jeromesville Hillsdale 26

Hicksville 41, Pioneer N. Central 18

Kalida 40, Minster 32, OT

Kansas Lakota 46, Oak Harbor 44

Lewis Center Olentangy 68, Dublin Coffman 57

Lexington 53, Shelby 43

Lloyd Memorial, Ky. 53, Cincinnati Home School 42

Mayfield 62, Maple Hts. 33

McComb 45, Leipsic 26

Oregon Stritch 44, Tol. Woodward 18

Ottawa-Glandorf 67, Archbold 49

Paulding 48, Defiance 44

Richmond Hts. 42, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 34

Rockford Parkway 36, Spencerville 29

Russell, Ky. 52, Portsmouth 48

Sherwood Fairview 62, Edon 45

Sparta Highland 50, Danville 30

St Henry 42, Anna 32

W. Unity Hilltop 42, Antwerp 30

Wapakoneta 48, Ft. Recovery 45

Warren Howland 63, Austintown-Fitch 43

Westerville S. 51, Westerville Cent. 42

Willard 46, Vermilion 29

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 4=

Cin. West Clermont 59, Middletown 40

Mt. Notre Dame 58, Cin. Sycamore 24

Division II=

Region 8=

Batavia 53, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 29

Cin. McNicholas 84, Cin. Woodward 56

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

