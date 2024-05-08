Tuesday's Scores

Girls Softball
|OHSAA Softball Championships
Division I
Region 1
Akr. Firestone 4, Olmsted Falls 3
Region 3
Grove City Central Crossing 12, Cols. St. Francis DeSales 0
Hilliard Davidson 11, Dublin Scioto 1
Logan 8, Groveport-Madison 1
Sunbury Big Walnut 13, Newark 11
Worthington Kilbourne 17, Lancaster 0
Region 4
Mount Orab Western Brown 13, Cin. Western Hills 0
Division II
Region 5
Ashtabula Edgewood 10, Chesterland W. Geauga 6
Beloit West Branch 25, Niles McKinley 0
Cle. Bard 20, Canal Fulton Northwest 3
Gates Mills Gilmour 18, Ravenna 3
Gates Mills Hawken 15, Cle. Cent. Cath. 4
Geneva 13, Youngs. Chaney 2
Hubbard 14, Youngs. East 1
Jefferson Area 9, Struthers 6
Lodi Cloverleaf 17, Peninsula Woodridge 3
Lorain Clearview 19, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 1
Mantua Crestwood 11, Conneaut 1
Norton 21, Bedford 5
Salem 11, Painesville Harvey 0
Youngs. Ursuline 12, Girard 2
Region 6
Batavia 9, Cin. Purcell Marian 0, forfeit
Eaton 14, Day. Belmont 0
Hamilton Badin 10, Cin. NW 0
Division III
Region 9
Andover Pymatuning Valley 14, Kirtland 4
Apple Creek Waynedale 19, Shaker Hts. Laurel 0
Can. South 12, Brookfield 2
Columbia Station Columbia 13, Cuyahoga Hts. 12
Columbiana Crestview 15, Youngs. Liberty 5
Dalton 11, Doylestown Chippewa 5
Leavittsburg LaBrae 15, Mentor Lake Cath. 0
Massillon Tuslaw 13, Garfield Hts. Trinity 0
Poland Seminary 16, Cle. VASJ 0
West Salem Northwestern 19, Sullivan Black River 3
Wickliffe 3, Garrettsville Garfield 2
Youngs. Mooney 6, Campbell Memorial 5
Region 10
Bucyrus 7, Willard 6
Coldwater 6, Harrod Allen East 0
Galion 15, North Robinson Colonel Crawford 2
Milan Edison 16, Bucyrus Wynford 8
Region 11
Portsmouth 10, W. Union 0
Seaman North Adams 15, Nelsonville-York 4
Region 12
Bethel-Tate 17, Cin. Madeira 0
Williamsburg 17, Cin. Mariemont 0
Division IV
Region 13
Old Fort 21, Sandusky St. Mary 7
Region 15
Beallsville 11, Bridgeport 9
Bowerston Conotton Valley 12, Malvern 0
Caldwell 9, Sarahsville Shenandoah 0
Franklin Furnace Green 7, Crown City S. Gallia 3
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 17, Fairfield Christian 0
Morral Ridgedale 16, Delaware Christian 0
Shadyside 16, Zanesville Rosecrans 8
Strasburg-Franklin 16, Berlin Hiland 0
Toronto 14, Newcomerstown 5
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 6, New Matamoras-Frontier 1
Woodsfield Monroe Central 12, Hannibal River 2
Region 16
Covington 24, Bradford 0
Ft. Loramie 17, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 2
Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 14, Legacy Christian 6
Tri-County North 5, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 1
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 10, Yellow Springs 0