Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 51, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 18

Andover Pymatuning Valley 59, Middlefield Cardinal 37

Attica Seneca E. 62, Bucyrus Wynford 28

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 46, Fostoria 37

Bellevue 65, Clyde 30

Bellville Clear Fork 50, Fredericktown 47

Beverly Ft. Frye 45, Garrettsville Garfield 44

Bluffton 49, Kenton 35

Botkins 35, Versailles 25

Bryan 59, Sherwood Fairview 48

Cardington-Lincoln 79, Bucyrus 25

Castalia Margaretta 60, Port Clinton 24

Chesterland W. Geauga 59, Amherst Steele 45

Cin. Summit Country Day 64, Day. Meadowdale 25

Columbus Grove 47, Ottoville 43

Crooksville 61, Corning Miller 31

Fairview, Ky. 65, Portsmouth Sciotoville 31

Ft. Loramie 65, Sidney Fairlawn 19

Johnstown Northridge 63, Granville Christian 59

Lakeside Danbury 51, Arcadia 6

Leipsic 31, Swanton 20

Macedonia Nordonia 42, Youngs. Mooney 40

Marion Pleasant 79, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 19

McArthur Vinton County 70, Lynchburg-Clay 48

Medina 39, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 32

Medina Highland 68, Rocky River Magnificat 54

Montpelier 61, Stryker 33

Mt. Vernon 63, Howard E. Knox 50

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 38, Old Fort 35

Norton 54, Akr. Springfield 10

Norwalk 50, Sandusky 27

Oberlin Firelands 67, Parma Padua 47

Peebles 47, Manchester 12

Perrysburg 24, Archbold 21

Pickerington Cent. 57, Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 37

Reynoldsburg 62, North Forsyth, Ga. 60

Richmond Edison 47, Bowerston Conotton Valley 17

Richwood N. Union 67, Cols. KIPP 18

S. Webster 62, Belpre 31

Seaman N. Adams 57, W. Union 31

Shelby 58, Garfield Hts. Trinity 42

Sycamore Mohawk 50, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 36

Thornville Sheridan 62, Lancaster Fairfield Union 35

Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 44, Whiteford, Mich. 41

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 50, Oak Harbor 40

Upper Sandusky 41, Carey 36

W. Unity Hilltop 54, Tol. Ottawa Hills 17

Wauseon 57, Holgate 31

State Farm Classic=

Mason 58, Middle Tennessee Christian, Tenn. 49

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

