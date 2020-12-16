Tuesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andover Pymatuning Valley 55, Burton Berkshire 38
Ashland 60, Bellville Clear Fork 47
Athens 72, Nelsonville-York 48
Bay Village Bay 48, Elyria Cath. 45
Beaver Eastern 39, S. Webster 34
Belmont Union Local 68, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 65
Berlin Center Western Reserve 64, Norwalk 58
Byesville Meadowbrook 66, Dresden Tri-Valley 40
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 117, Corning Miller 23
Cardington-Lincoln 58, Galion Northmor 49
Casstown Miami E. 73, Bradford 46
Centerburg 55, Howard E. Knox 43
Cin. Gamble Montessori 91, Cin. Oyler 63
Cin. La Salle 51, E. Central, Ind. 37
Coshocton 40, Zanesville W. Muskingum 35
Crestline 68, Jeromesville Hillsdale 63
Cuyahoga Hts. 51, Orwell Grand Valley 40
Delphos St. John's 38, Continental 35
Elmore Woodmore 61, Oak Harbor 51
Frankfort Adena 63, Lucasville Valley 44
Fredericktown 53, Danville 36
Ft. Loramie 47, St. Henry 33
Glouster Trimble 63, Crown City S. Gallia 53
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 43, Magnolia Sandy Valley 37
Greenwich S. Cent. 70, Plymouth 46
Hannibal River 81, Bridgeport 65
Ironton 56, Chesapeake 52, OT
Kettering Alter 68, Wilmington 64
Kings Mills Kings 45, Trenton Edgewood 39
Lakewood St. Edward 68, Lyndhurst Brush 64
Lancaster Fairfield Union 54, Circleville Logan Elm 39
Legacy Christian 58, Day. Christian 54, OT
Lewis Center Olentangy 77, Caledonia River Valley 66
Lima Shawnee 77, Lima Perry 47
Lima Sr. 47, Tol. St. John's 41
Lisbon David Anderson 64, Leetonia 30
London Madison Plains 49, Spring. Greenon 41
Massillon Jackson 66, N. Can. Hoover 50
Massillon Tuslaw 77, Doylestown Chippewa 58
McArthur Vinton County 85, Bidwell River Valley 41
McConnelsville Morgan 64, Crooksville 59
Medina Buckeye 48, Lakewood 46
Miamisburg 56, Beavercreek 46
Milford 72, Loveland 53
Monroe 63, Oxford Talawanda 52
Mt. Gilead 83, Sparta Highland 78
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 53, McComb 45
Navarre Fairless 47, E. Can. 39
New Philadelphia 53, Louisville 52
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 53, New Riegel 28
Ontario 59, Willard 54
Parma Hts. Holy Name 51, Rocky River 40
Perry 79, Chardon NDCL 61
Plain City Jonathan Alder 58, London 32
Pomeroy Meigs 59, Albany Alexander 42
Port Clinton 65, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 41
Ravenna SE 64, Middlefield Cardinal 42
Rayland Buckeye 48, Martins Ferry 46
Richfield Revere 63, Independence 61
Rittman 59, Ashland Mapleton 49
Salem 37, Alliance Marlington 32
Salineville Southern 40, Toronto 38
Sarahsville Shenandoah 55, Caldwell 52
Spring. Emmanuel Christian 66, Yellow Springs 40
Springboro 56, New Carlisle Tecumseh 48
Sugar Grove Berne Union 75, Grove City Christian 49
Sugarcreek Garaway 63, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 53
Sycamore Mohawk 64, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 58
Thornville Sheridan 48, New Lexington 42
Tol. Christian 60, Convoy Crestview 52
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 55, Malvern 51
Vermilion 99, Oberlin 70
Vincent Warren 56, Beverly Ft. Frye 49
W. Chester Lakota W. 61, Cin. Colerain 49
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 52, Uhrichsville Claymont 45
Wadsworth 52, N. Royalton 51
Warsaw River View 46, New Concord John Glenn 37
Wellston 51, Belpre 35
Wheelersburg 89, Oak Hill 39
Wooster 63, Millersburg W. Holmes 52
Worthington Christian 70, Jamestown Greeneview 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Clayton Northmont vs. Versailles, ppd.
Cols. Franklin Hts. vs. Grove City, ccd.
Convoy Crestview vs. Ft. Jennings, ppd.
Groveport-Madison vs. Canal Winchester, ccd.
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange vs. Reynoldsburg, ccd.
Maumee vs. Swanton, ppd.
Ottoville vs. Delphos Jefferson, ppd.
Perrysburg vs. Tol. Cent. Cath., ccd.
Portsmouth Notre Dame vs. Portsmouth Sciotoville, ccd.
St. Bernard Roger Bacon vs. Cin. NW, ccd.
St. Clairsville vs. Bellaire, ccd.
Trotwood-Madison vs. Cin. Mt. Healthy, ccd.
Westerville Cent. vs. Newark, ppd.
Willow Wood Symmes Valley vs. Portsmouth Clay, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/