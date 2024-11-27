Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst Steele 49, Oberlin 29
Ashland Mapleton 37, Wellington 36
Beaver 44, Wellsville 28
Bellevue 62, Elyria Cath. 44
Bellville Clear Fork 55, Lexington 41
Belmont Union Local 48, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 34
Beloit W. Branch 48, Minerva 38
Berlin Center Western Reserve 44, Bristol 28
Bryan 47, Defiance Tinora 42
Caldwell 50, Barnesville 49
Campbell Memorial 25, E. Palestine 20
Canfield 67, Youngs. Ursuline 47
Castalia Margaretta 54, Oberlin Firelands 17
Centerburg 48, Johnstown Northridge 35
Circleville 47, Bloom-Carroll 37
Coldwater 31, Celina 26
Columbiana Crestview 70, Warren Howland 39
Columbus Grove 54, Elida 31
Convoy Crestview 54, Rockford Parkway 23
Copley 67, Tallmadge 41
DeGraff Riverside 41, N. Lewisburg Triad 36
Delaware Christian 59, Marion Elgin 29
Delphos Jefferson 33, New Bremen 24
E. Liverpool 35, Cambridge 32
Elmore Woodmore 64, Genoa 59
Findlay Liberty-Benton 47, Bloomdale Elmwood 36
Fostoria 48, Van Buren 45
Franklin Furnace Green 48, Crown City S. Gallia 43
Ft. Jennings 60, Lima Cent. Cath. 23
Fuchs Mizrachi 61, Painesville Harvey 44
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 49, Pataskala Licking Hts. 44
Grove City 50, Dresden Tri-Valley 46
Haviland Wayne Trace 52, Defiance 24
Hicksville 47, Continental 33
Howard E. Knox 43, Heath 36
Independence 53, Kirtland 50
Johnstown 36, Philo 24
Kalida 43, St Marys 41, OT
Leipsic 42, Ada 33
Lodi Cloverleaf 72, Akr. Springfield 36
Lore City Buckeye Trail 70, Bowerston Conotton Valley 40
Maria Stein Marion Local 60, Lima Shawnee 26
Massillon Tuslaw 49, Dover 40
Mayfield 60, Chagrin Falls 53
McComb 57, Vanlue 20
McDonald 54, Youngs. Valley Christian 14
Millbury Lake 43, Swanton 23
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 52, Pandora-Gilboa 38
Mt. Vernon 49, Mansfield Madison 40
N. Baltimore 46, Crestline 18
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 53, Plymouth 18
New Paris National Trail 35, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 24
Norwalk 58, Gibsonburg 47
Oak Harbor 46, Kansas Lakota 27
Ottoville 58, Van Wert Lincolnview 15
Painesville Riverside 38, Perry 33
Paulding 45, Liberty Center 25
Pioneer N. Central 30, Tol. Christian 26
Rocky River 52, Sandusky Perkins 48
Sardinia Eastern Brown 50, Georgetown 49
Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 38, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 35
Shelby 66, Galion 9
Smithville 46, Doylestown Chippewa 33
Spencerville 32, Delphos St John's 17
Sugar Grove Berne Union 27, Northside Christian 23
Sycamore Mohawk 57, New Riegel 30
Sylvania Northview 52, Bowling Green 14
Twinsburg 46, Aurora 33
Vandalia Butler 44, Tipp City Tippecanoe 37
Vermilion 60, Sheffield Brookside 22
W. Liberty-Salem 64, Spring. NE 7
Warren JFK 54, Can. Cent. Cath. 48
Warrensville Hts. 79, E. Cle. Shaw 0
Wellston 36, Oak Hill 24
Wintersville Indian Creek 62, St Clairsville 19
Worthington Christian 51, Cols. Grandview Hts. 42
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 57, E. Can. 12
