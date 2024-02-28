Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Celina 61, Van Wert 41

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Akr. Hoban 86, Akr. Ellet 38

Lyndhurst Brush 66, Lakewood 42

Mentor 49, Louisville 44

Rocky River Magnificat 58, Westlake 27

Uniontown Lake 49, Medina Highland 40

Region 2=

Massillon Jackson 37, Avon Lake 25

Olmsted Falls 51, Brunswick 26

Region 4=

Kings Mills Kings 58, Cin. West Clermont 42

Mason 67, Goshen 34

Division III=

Region 12=

Kettering Alter 58, Middletown Madison 40

Versailles 53, Waynesville 47

Division IV=

Region 15=

Newark Cath. 51, Mt Gilead 25

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

