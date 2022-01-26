Tuesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Coventry 39, Massillon 38
Amanda-Clearcreek 58, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 43
Amherst Steele 76, Grafton Midview 60
Anna 74, Houston 50
Archbold 61, Stryker 34
Bellbrook 64, Franklin 52
Belmont Union Local 44, Lore City Buckeye Trail 32
Beloit W. Branch 68, Hartville Lake Center Christian 36
Berea-Midpark 66, Avon Lake 58
Berlin Hiland 57, Millersburg W. Holmes 52
Bishop Watterson 46, Hilliard Darby 0
Blanchester 55, Lees Creek E. Clinton 46
Botkins 47, Ft. Loramie 36
Byesville Meadowbrook 58, Coshocton 55
Campbell Memorial 70, Garrettsville Garfield 45
Carey 70, Attica Seneca E. 33
Carlisle 56, Brookville 48
Casstown Miami E. 62, Milton-Union 55
Cedarville 45, S. Charleston SE 35
Centerville 73, Beavercreek 46
Chagrin Falls 53, Chesterland W. Geauga 31
Chardon 60, Cle. JFK 21
Chillicothe Zane Trace 61, Seaman N. Adams 49
Cin. McNicholas 58, Bishop Fenwick 53
Cin. Sycamore 48, W. Chester Lakota W. 39
Circleville Logan Elm 48, Circleville 39
Cols. Bexley 54, Cols. Wellington 35
Cols. Eastmoor 58, Cols. Independence 37
Cols. Whetstone 44, Cols. Mifflin 40
Columbiana Crestview 67, Warren Champion 63
Copley 63, Kent Roosevelt 56
Cov. Catholic, Ky. 68, Cin. St. Xavier 48
Crestline 58, Mt. Gilead 55
Creston Norwayne 75, Wellington 58
Cuyahoga Hts. 47, Garfield Hts. Trinity 41
Day. Ponitz Tech. 57, Day. Meadowdale 51
Delaware Hayes 61, Westerville N. 54
Delta 51, Jones Leadership Academy 17
Dresden Tri-Valley 60, Zanesville W. Muskingum 40
Fairfield Christian 50, Millersport 42
Fairview 68, Cle. Benedictine 54
Felicity-Franklin 85, Williamsburg 73
Findlay 78, Bowling Green 56
Fostoria 68, Millbury Lake 64
Gates Mills Hawken 59, Orange 37
Genoa Area 70, Tontogany Otsego 39
Germantown Valley View 69, Eaton 60
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 60, Magnolia Sandy Valley 25
Green 50, Uniontown Lake 46
Greenfield McClain 57, Mowrystown Whiteoak 21
Haviland Wayne Trace 73, Continental 30
Heath 63, Newark Licking Valley 50
Howard E. Knox 45, Smithville 44
Independence 45, Parma Normandy 44
Jamestown Greeneview 48, London Madison Plains 34
Kettering Fairmont 67, Springfield 52
Kirtland 64, Burton Berkshire 55
Leavittsburg LaBrae 67, Newton Falls 56
Legacy Christian 48, Franklin Middletown Christian 42
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 59, Cin. Oak Hills 38
Louisville 68, Massillon Jackson 66
Malvern 84, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 71
Mansfield Madison 68, Bellville Clear Fork 35
Marion Elgin 58, Bucyrus 40
Marysville 41, Powell Olentangy Liberty 40
Mayfield 60, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 57, OT
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 71, Lima Shawnee 58
Mentor 79, Painesville Riverside 72
Mentor Lake Cath. 62, Andrews Osborne Academy 49
Middlefield Cardinal 70, Wickliffe 49
Milford Center Fairbanks 60, Mechanicsburg 27
Minford 67, McDermott Scioto NW 39
Mt. Orab Western Brown 58, Wilmington 38
N. Can. Hoover 51, Can. Glenoak 36
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 78, Ashland Crestview 40
New Carlisle Tecumseh 47, Urbana 41
New Concord John Glenn 93, Warsaw River View 82, 2OT
New Lexington 54, Crooksville 31
New Richmond 75, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 39
Newark Cath. 47, Cardington-Lincoln 31
Olmsted Falls 73, N. Ridgeville 59
Ontario 71, Upper Sandusky 64
Oregon Clay 40, Swanton 38
Orwell Grand Valley 42, Mantua Crestwood 35
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 60, Lakewood 57
Parma Padua 86, Lorain Clearview 38
Pataskala Licking Hts. 78, Utica 67
Pemberville Eastwood 62, Elmore Woodmore 36
Perry 72, Geneva 34
Pickerington N. 75, Groveport-Madison 70
Plain City Jonathan Alder 68, Lewistown Indian Lake 63
Poland Seminary 69, Niles McKinley 39
Portsmouth Notre Dame 72, New Boston Glenwood 44
Portsmouth Sciotoville 51, Covenant Christian, W.Va. 44
Portsmouth W. 51, Oak Hill 36
Ravenna 56, Ravenna SE 49
Reynoldsburg 59, Whitehall-Yearling 49
Rocky River Lutheran W. 83, Brooklyn 60
Rossford 72, Bloomdale Elmwood 44
Salem 53, Alliance Marlington 51
Sandusky 90, Oberlin 80
Shadyside 75, Bellaire 57
Shelby 64, Mansfield Sr. 61
Sidney 50, Vandalia Butler 47
Sparta Highland 54, Danville 40
Spring. Cath. Cent. 70, Spring. Greenon 31
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 67, Cin. Purcell Marian 42
Strongsville 59, N. Royalton 54
Sycamore Mohawk 73, Arcadia 28
Sylvania Northview 70, Holland Springfield 35
Sylvania Southview 47, Tol. Rogers 41
Thornville Sheridan 56, McConnelsville Morgan 45
Twinsburg 63, Macedonia Nordonia 43
Union City Mississinawa Valley 60, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 34
Warren Harding 55, Youngs. Ursuline 52
Warren Howland 68, Youngs. East 61
Washington C.H. 60, Logan 58
Waverly 67, S. Webster 46
Wellston 67, Athens 62
Westerville S. 75, Sunbury Big Walnut 46
Wheelersburg 71, Beaver Eastern 67, OT
Windham 76, Fairport Harbor Harding 69
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 56, Sarahsville Shenandoah 45
Youngs. Liberty 88, Brookfield 66
Zanesville 46, Hebron Lakewood 35
Zanesville Maysville 75, Philo 56
Zanesville Rosecrans 47, Sugar Grove Berne Union 36
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/