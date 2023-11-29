Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 54, Cory-Rawson 46

Archbold 54, Pemberville Eastwood 37

Ashville Teays Valley 58, Baltimore Liberty Union 43

Batavia 57, Cin. Mariemont 53, OT

Beverly Ft. Frye 34, Zanesville W. Muskingum 24

Bloom-Carroll 69, Logan 36

Botkins 47, New Knoxville 34

Bowling Green 34, Maumee 30

Bryan 48, Defiance Tinora 35

Bucyrus 54, Crestline 21

CSG 58, Cols. Patriot Prep 25

Caledonia River Valley 46, Richwood N. Union 44

Cambridge 55, Uhrichsville Claymont 30

Carey 39, New Riegel 35

Castalia Margaretta 64, Oberlin Firelands 35

Chillicothe Huntington 48, Chillicothe Zane Trace 33

Chillicothe Unioto 68, Bainbridge Paint Valley 10

Circleville Logan Elm 57, Washington C.H. 38

Clyde 64, Fremont St. Joseph 59

Coldwater 41, Celina 18

Cols. DeSales 57, Cols. Bexley 31

Cols. Grandview Hts. 56, Johnstown Northridge 51

Columbia Station Columbia 61, Parma Normandy 47

Convoy Crestview 62, Rockford Parkway 34

Copley 75, Medina Highland 30

Corning Miller 32, Sugar Grove Berne Union 23

Defiance Ayersville 62, Gorham Fayette 12

Delaware Buckeye Valley 58, Mt. Vernon 26

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 48, Pickerington N. 47

Delphos Jefferson 62, New Bremen 31

Delta 49, Oregon Stritch 22

Dublin Jerome 44, Plain City Jonathan Alder 26

Findlay Liberty-Benton 65, Tiffin Columbian 14

Frankfort Adena 64, Southeastern 51

Franklin 52, Eaton 39

Ft. Jennings 52, Lima Cent. Cath. 16

Ft. Loramie 49, Anna 30

Ft. Recovery 43, Union City Mississinawa Valley 38

Genoa Area 46, Elmore Woodmore 45

Greenwich S. Cent. 48, Lucas 25

Grove City Cent. Crossing 51, Westerville N. 33

Hamler Patrick Henry 43, Miller City 31

Haviland Wayne Trace 51, Defiance 19

Heartland Christian 53, Youngs. Liberty 41

Hicksville 37, Continental 36

Hou 56, Sidney Fairlawn 37

Huron 55, Sandusky 47

Johnstown 53, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 38

Kalida 39, St. Marys Memorial 31

Lakeside Danbury 50, Port Clinton 49

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 55, Zanesville Rosecrans 13

Legacy Christian 65, Day. Miami Valley 38

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 45, Dublin Scioto 37

Malvern 42, Lisbon David Anderson 36

Mansfield Sr. 58, Ashland 32

Maria Stein Marion Local 62, Lima Shawnee 27

Marietta 61, Martins Ferry 33

Marion Pleasant 61, Cardington-Lincoln 26

Marysville 50, Hilliard Bradley 18

Mayfield 63, Chagrin Falls 34

McDonald 45, Windham 42

Mogadore Field 34, Can. Cent. Cath. 33

Monroe 50, Hamilton 39

Montpelier 46, Edgerton 35

Morral Ridgedale 47, Vanlue 36

New Albany 53, Dresden Tri-Valley 43

Northwood 46, Tontogany Otsego 10

Norwalk St. Paul 48, Sandusky St. Mary 47, OT

Norwood 60, Cin. Deer Park 24

Ottoville 65, Van Wert Lincolnview 44

Perrysburg 67, Holland Springfield 42

Pettisville 58, W. Unity Hilltop 42

Piketon 50, Williamsport Westfall 45

Portsmouth 65, Boyd Co., Ky. 39

Reynoldsburg 81, Grove City 50

Rocky River 58, Sandusky Perkins 28

Rootstown 69, Mantua Crestwood 13

S. Point 38, Greenup Co., Ky. 22

Spencerville 49, Delphos St. John's 42

St. Henry 72, Wapakoneta 43

Streetsboro 75, Akr. Ellet 66

Sunbury Big Walnut 69, Marion Harding 48

Swanton 37, Millbury Lake 28

Sycamore Mohawk 48, Galion Northmor 29

Tol. Christian 92, Pioneer N. Central 12

Tol. Ottawa Hills 46, Rossford 36

Tol. Whitmer 70, Napoleon 30

Upper Sandusky 45, Willard 37

Van Buren 56, Fostoria 26

Warren JFK 66, Kinsman Badger 53

Waynesfield-Goshen 55, Pandora-Gilboa 52

Wellington 42, Ashland Mapleton 32

Wellsville 53, Toronto 13

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

