Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada 54, Cory-Rawson 46
Archbold 54, Pemberville Eastwood 37
Ashville Teays Valley 58, Baltimore Liberty Union 43
Batavia 57, Cin. Mariemont 53, OT
Beverly Ft. Frye 34, Zanesville W. Muskingum 24
Bloom-Carroll 69, Logan 36
Botkins 47, New Knoxville 34
Bowling Green 34, Maumee 30
Bryan 48, Defiance Tinora 35
Bucyrus 54, Crestline 21
CSG 58, Cols. Patriot Prep 25
Caledonia River Valley 46, Richwood N. Union 44
Cambridge 55, Uhrichsville Claymont 30
Carey 39, New Riegel 35
Castalia Margaretta 64, Oberlin Firelands 35
Chillicothe Huntington 48, Chillicothe Zane Trace 33
Chillicothe Unioto 68, Bainbridge Paint Valley 10
Circleville Logan Elm 57, Washington C.H. 38
Clyde 64, Fremont St. Joseph 59
Coldwater 41, Celina 18
Cols. DeSales 57, Cols. Bexley 31
Cols. Grandview Hts. 56, Johnstown Northridge 51
Columbia Station Columbia 61, Parma Normandy 47
Convoy Crestview 62, Rockford Parkway 34
Copley 75, Medina Highland 30
Corning Miller 32, Sugar Grove Berne Union 23
Defiance Ayersville 62, Gorham Fayette 12
Delaware Buckeye Valley 58, Mt. Vernon 26
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 48, Pickerington N. 47
Delphos Jefferson 62, New Bremen 31
Delta 49, Oregon Stritch 22
Dublin Jerome 44, Plain City Jonathan Alder 26
Findlay Liberty-Benton 65, Tiffin Columbian 14
Frankfort Adena 64, Southeastern 51
Franklin 52, Eaton 39
Ft. Jennings 52, Lima Cent. Cath. 16
Ft. Loramie 49, Anna 30
Ft. Recovery 43, Union City Mississinawa Valley 38
Genoa Area 46, Elmore Woodmore 45
Greenwich S. Cent. 48, Lucas 25
Grove City Cent. Crossing 51, Westerville N. 33
Hamler Patrick Henry 43, Miller City 31
Haviland Wayne Trace 51, Defiance 19
Heartland Christian 53, Youngs. Liberty 41
Hicksville 37, Continental 36
Hou 56, Sidney Fairlawn 37
Huron 55, Sandusky 47
Johnstown 53, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 38
Kalida 39, St. Marys Memorial 31
Lakeside Danbury 50, Port Clinton 49
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 55, Zanesville Rosecrans 13
Legacy Christian 65, Day. Miami Valley 38
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 45, Dublin Scioto 37
Malvern 42, Lisbon David Anderson 36
Mansfield Sr. 58, Ashland 32
Maria Stein Marion Local 62, Lima Shawnee 27
Marietta 61, Martins Ferry 33
Marion Pleasant 61, Cardington-Lincoln 26
Marysville 50, Hilliard Bradley 18
Mayfield 63, Chagrin Falls 34
McDonald 45, Windham 42
Mogadore Field 34, Can. Cent. Cath. 33
Monroe 50, Hamilton 39
Montpelier 46, Edgerton 35
Morral Ridgedale 47, Vanlue 36
New Albany 53, Dresden Tri-Valley 43
Northwood 46, Tontogany Otsego 10
Norwalk St. Paul 48, Sandusky St. Mary 47, OT
Norwood 60, Cin. Deer Park 24
Ottoville 65, Van Wert Lincolnview 44
Perrysburg 67, Holland Springfield 42
Pettisville 58, W. Unity Hilltop 42
Piketon 50, Williamsport Westfall 45
Portsmouth 65, Boyd Co., Ky. 39
Reynoldsburg 81, Grove City 50
Rocky River 58, Sandusky Perkins 28
Rootstown 69, Mantua Crestwood 13
S. Point 38, Greenup Co., Ky. 22
Spencerville 49, Delphos St. John's 42
St. Henry 72, Wapakoneta 43
Streetsboro 75, Akr. Ellet 66
Sunbury Big Walnut 69, Marion Harding 48
Swanton 37, Millbury Lake 28
Sycamore Mohawk 48, Galion Northmor 29
Tol. Christian 92, Pioneer N. Central 12
Tol. Ottawa Hills 46, Rossford 36
Tol. Whitmer 70, Napoleon 30
Upper Sandusky 45, Willard 37
Van Buren 56, Fostoria 26
Warren JFK 66, Kinsman Badger 53
Waynesfield-Goshen 55, Pandora-Gilboa 52
Wellington 42, Ashland Mapleton 32
Wellsville 53, Toronto 13
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/