Tuesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Hoban 80, Cle. VASJ 51
Arlington 48, Van Buren 47
Ashtabula Lakeside 71, Painesville Harvey 56
Avon Lake 52, Elyria 51
Bellbrook 85, Germantown Valley View 50
Beloit W. Branch 51, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 50
Berlin Hiland 56, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 41
Bishop Watterson 52, London 47
Bloom-Carroll 61, Circleville Logan Elm 39
Bloomdale Elmwood 71, McComb 64
Bradford 69, Houston 51
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 71, Twinsburg 51
Bridgeport 56, Hundred, W.Va. 39
Burton Berkshire 45, Wickliffe 28
Byesville Meadowbrook 73, Zanesville W. Muskingum 51
Carey 63, Leipsic 54
Carlisle 53, Middletown Madison Senior 44
Chagrin Falls Kenston 71, Mayfield 56
Chardon 79, Eastlake North 67
Cin. Oak Hills 53, Cin. Colerain 36
Cin. Princeton 63, W. Chester Lakota W. 61
Cin. Sycamore 63, Hamilton 48
Cols. Linden-McKinley 84, Cols. Whetstone 64
Cuyahoga Hts. 70, Brooklyn 44
Day. Christian 61, Day. Miami Valley 15
Defiance Ayersville 59, Sherwood Fairview 42
Delaware Buckeye Valley 64, Cols. Bexley 50
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 56, Cols. Mifflin 42
Delta 53, Tontogany Otsego 48
Dresden Tri-Valley 63, New Concord John Glenn 17
Dublin Jerome 65, Cols. DeSales 45
Eaton 53, Brookville 51
Fairview 77, Parma Hts. Holy Name 62
Franklin 54, Monroe 40
Gahanna Cols. Academy 54, Fredericktown 47
Garfield Hts. 48, Gates Mills Gilmour 39
Geneva 51, Ashtabula Edgewood 47
Gibsonburg 68, Fremont St. Joseph 41
Hamilton Badin 55, Oxford Talawanda 35
Hannibal River 58, Barnesville 35
Hanoverton United 69, Lisbon David Anderson 63
Hilliard Davidson 70, Day. Belmont 35
Jackson 52, Chillicothe Unioto 47
Kings Mills Kings 61, Lebanon 57
Kirtland 55, Mantua Crestwood 33
LaGrange Keystone 68, Lorain Clearview 64
Lakewood St. Edward 63, Solon 59
Leavittsburg LaBrae 97, Warren Champion 61
Liberty Center 51, Millbury Lake 36
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 69, Mason 60
Lima Bath 60, Delphos St. John's 58
Louisville 78, Norton 59
Lucasville Valley 55, Wheelersburg 50
Malvern 62, Strasburg-Franklin 53
Maria Stein Marion Local 59, St. Henry 51
Marion Elgin 66, Mt. Gilead 44
Mentor 64, Euclid 61
Metamora Evergreen 48, Archbold 46, OT
Milford Center Fairbanks 52, Mechanicsburg 20
Millersburg W. Holmes 66, Mansfield Madison 56
Mt. Orab Western Brown 66, Goshen 47
N. Ridgeville 65, Grafton Midview 42
Newton Falls 52, Brookfield 49
Northside Christian 68, Cardington-Lincoln 55
Ottawa-Glandorf 65, Bryan 19
Pemberville Eastwood 46, Tol. Ottawa Hills 43
Perrysburg 63, Bowling Green 44
Piketon 63, Chillicothe Huntington 32
Piqua 69, Fairborn 35
Poland Seminary 63, Cortland Lakeview 56
Richmond Hts. 79, Chagrin Falls 57
Rittman 65, Jeromesville Hillsdale 62
Sardinia Eastern Brown 67, Peebles 46
Seaman N. Adams 59, Mowrystown Whiteoak 55
Shaker Hts. 68, Cle. Hts. 55
Shekinah Christian 59, Gilead Christian 16
Sidney 45, Tipp City Tippecanoe 42
Spring. Cath. Cent. 54, London Madison Plains 49
St. Clairsville 70, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 49
Struthers 72, Canfield S. Range 54
Swanton 56, Tol. Christian 47
Thornville Sheridan 54, Philo 50
Tree of Life 49, Delaware Christian 37
Urbana 43, W. Liberty-Salem 38
Van Wert 64, St. Marys Memorial 59
Vanlue 72, Arcadia 45
Versailles 68, Lewistown Indian Lake 63, OT
Warren Howland 71, Austintown Fitch 60
Warren JFK 71, Rootstown 54
Waverly 66, Oak Hill 46
Westerville N. 61, Sunbury Big Walnut 52
Westerville S. 82, Canal Winchester 46
Willoughby S. 55, Painesville Riverside 51
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 52, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 5
Youngs. Mooney 53, Youngs. Boardman 43
Zanesville Maysville 68, Crooksville 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lodi Cloverleaf vs. Peninsula Woodridge, ppd.
Tiffin Calvert vs. Arcadia, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/