Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover Pymatuning Valley 71, Warren Champion 34

Anna 44, Milton-Union 24

Antwerp 71, W. Unity Hilltop 28

Ashville Teays Valley 65, Canal Winchester 57

Atwater Waterloo 66, Ravenna SE 57

Beachwood 98, Wickliffe 77

Bellevue 49, Ontario 44

Belmont Union Local 64, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 52

Berlin Hiland 61, Millersburg W. Holmes 51

Beverly Ft. Frye 63, Waterford 41

Bishop Hartley 50, Johnstown 37

Brooke, W.Va. 43, Wintersville Indian Creek 40

Bucyrus 58, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 55

Bucyrus Wynford 61, Crestline 46

Caledonia River Valley 85, Centerburg 66

Canfield 66, Alliance 60

Canfield S. Range 48, Jefferson Area 45, OT

Cols. Mifflin 60, Worthington Kilbourne 46

Cornerstone Christian 64, Garfield Hts. Trinity 58

Coshocton 77, Danville 61

Fostoria 66, New Riegel 60

Galion 69, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 50

Garfield Hts. 65, Bedford 45

Gibsonburg 59, N. Baltimore 30

Girard 54, New Middletown Spring. 44

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 49, Carrollton 44

Huber Hts. Wayne 70, Trotwood-Madison 55

Ironton 56, Ironton Rock Hill 39

Lakeside Danbury 72, Milan Edison 67, OT

Lakewood St. Edward 61, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 52

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 67, New Albany 47

Lexington 66, Shelby 59

Lima Cent. Cath. 48, Findlay Liberty-Benton 44

Lisbon Beaver 58, Minerva 55

London 34, Lancaster 33

Louisville 72, Massillon 66

Lucas 52, Bellville Clear Fork 50

Marion Elgin 70, Richwood N. Union 67

Massillon Jackson 61, Medina 59

Mayfield 81, Chardon 55

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 72, Harrod Allen E. 63

Mentor 71, Youngs. Mooney 45

Mentor Lake Cath. 76, Perry 72

Metamora Evergreen 64, Millbury Lake 47

Middlefield Cardinal 53, Independence 51

Mogadore 79, Windham 64

Mt. Vernon 69, Johnstown Northridge 63, OT

N. Can. Hoover 61, Youngs. Boardman 30

New Philadelphia 47, Zanesville 37

Newton Falls 47, Niles McKinley 40

Old Fort 81, Elmore Woodmore 54

Oregon Stritch 54, Swanton 48

Ottawa-Glandorf 84, Pemberville Eastwood 42

Painesville Riverside 80, Madison 51

Perrysburg 73, Napoleon 56

Port Clinton 52, Genoa Area 38

Reynoldsburg 72, Heath 49

S. Point 80, Jackson 62

Salem 72, Berlin Center Western Reserve 45

Sandusky Perkins 54, Huron 51

Southington Chalker 56, N. Bloomfield 16

Steubenville 60, Martins Ferry 55

Strasburg-Franklin 49, Bowerston Conotton Valley 37

Strongsville 73, Berea-Midpark 70

Struthers 64, Campbell Memorial 52

Sugarcreek Garaway 82, Cambridge 57

Thomas Worthington 56, Westerville Cent. 52

Tol. Ottawa Hills 66, Pioneer N. Central 44

Utica 85, Howard E. Knox 61

Wadsworth 68, Medina Highland 60

Warren Harding 86, E. Liverpool 60

Warren JFK 75, Lowellville 74

Westerville N. 65, Cols. DeSales 60, OT

Westlake 62, Elyria Cath. 58

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 74, Sylvania Southview 57

Willoughby S. 61, Eastlake North 43

Wooster 62, Copley 61

Zanesville Rosecrans 88, Granville Christian 51

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division III=

Region 12=

Casstown Miami E. 64, New Paris National Trail 38

Lewistown Indian Lake 62, Carlisle 51

New Lebanon Dixie 54, Brookville 37

New Madison Tri-Village 74, Hou 30

Waynesville 58, Arcanum 41

Division IV=

Region 16=

Fayetteville-Perry 80, Cin. Oyler 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

