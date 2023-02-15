Tuesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andover Pymatuning Valley 71, Warren Champion 34
Anna 44, Milton-Union 24
Antwerp 71, W. Unity Hilltop 28
Ashville Teays Valley 65, Canal Winchester 57
Atwater Waterloo 66, Ravenna SE 57
Beachwood 98, Wickliffe 77
Bellevue 49, Ontario 44
Belmont Union Local 64, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 52
Berlin Hiland 61, Millersburg W. Holmes 51
Beverly Ft. Frye 63, Waterford 41
Bishop Hartley 50, Johnstown 37
Brooke, W.Va. 43, Wintersville Indian Creek 40
Bucyrus 58, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 55
Bucyrus Wynford 61, Crestline 46
Caledonia River Valley 85, Centerburg 66
Canfield 66, Alliance 60
Canfield S. Range 48, Jefferson Area 45, OT
Cols. Mifflin 60, Worthington Kilbourne 46
Cornerstone Christian 64, Garfield Hts. Trinity 58
Coshocton 77, Danville 61
Fostoria 66, New Riegel 60
Galion 69, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 50
Garfield Hts. 65, Bedford 45
Gibsonburg 59, N. Baltimore 30
Girard 54, New Middletown Spring. 44
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 49, Carrollton 44
Huber Hts. Wayne 70, Trotwood-Madison 55
Ironton 56, Ironton Rock Hill 39
Lakeside Danbury 72, Milan Edison 67, OT
Lakewood St. Edward 61, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 52
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 67, New Albany 47
Lexington 66, Shelby 59
Lima Cent. Cath. 48, Findlay Liberty-Benton 44
Lisbon Beaver 58, Minerva 55
London 34, Lancaster 33
Louisville 72, Massillon 66
Lucas 52, Bellville Clear Fork 50
Marion Elgin 70, Richwood N. Union 67
Massillon Jackson 61, Medina 59
Mayfield 81, Chardon 55
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 72, Harrod Allen E. 63
Mentor 71, Youngs. Mooney 45
Mentor Lake Cath. 76, Perry 72
Metamora Evergreen 64, Millbury Lake 47
Middlefield Cardinal 53, Independence 51
Mogadore 79, Windham 64
Mt. Vernon 69, Johnstown Northridge 63, OT
N. Can. Hoover 61, Youngs. Boardman 30
New Philadelphia 47, Zanesville 37
Newton Falls 47, Niles McKinley 40
Old Fort 81, Elmore Woodmore 54
Oregon Stritch 54, Swanton 48
Ottawa-Glandorf 84, Pemberville Eastwood 42
Painesville Riverside 80, Madison 51
Perrysburg 73, Napoleon 56
Port Clinton 52, Genoa Area 38
Reynoldsburg 72, Heath 49
S. Point 80, Jackson 62
Salem 72, Berlin Center Western Reserve 45
Sandusky Perkins 54, Huron 51
Southington Chalker 56, N. Bloomfield 16
Steubenville 60, Martins Ferry 55
Strasburg-Franklin 49, Bowerston Conotton Valley 37
Strongsville 73, Berea-Midpark 70
Struthers 64, Campbell Memorial 52
Sugarcreek Garaway 82, Cambridge 57
Thomas Worthington 56, Westerville Cent. 52
Tol. Ottawa Hills 66, Pioneer N. Central 44
Utica 85, Howard E. Knox 61
Wadsworth 68, Medina Highland 60
Warren Harding 86, E. Liverpool 60
Warren JFK 75, Lowellville 74
Westerville N. 65, Cols. DeSales 60, OT
Westlake 62, Elyria Cath. 58
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 74, Sylvania Southview 57
Willoughby S. 61, Eastlake North 43
Wooster 62, Copley 61
Zanesville Rosecrans 88, Granville Christian 51
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division III=
Region 12=
Casstown Miami E. 64, New Paris National Trail 38
Lewistown Indian Lake 62, Carlisle 51
New Lebanon Dixie 54, Brookville 37
New Madison Tri-Village 74, Hou 30
Waynesville 58, Arcanum 41
Division IV=
Region 16=
Fayetteville-Perry 80, Cin. Oyler 45
