Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amanda-Clearcreek 55, Horizon Science 14
Ashtabula Edgewood 53, Conneaut 33
Austintown Fitch 47, Tallmadge 34
Bellevue 51, Castalia Margaretta 38
Berlin Center Western Reserve 47, Lowellville 40
Bishop Watterson 61, Bishop Ready 38
Bucyrus Wynford 58, Plymouth 17
Canfield 57, Struthers 30
Cin. Wyoming 44, Cin. Finneytown 24
Collins Western Reserve 46, Norwalk St. Paul 40
Cols. Briggs 61, South 14
Cols. DeSales 37, Pickerington N. 26
Cols. Upper Arlington 52, Thomas Worthington 31
Columbus Grove 69, McComb 29
Convoy Crestview 52, Antwerp 38
Defiance 38, Swanton 22
Defiance Ayersville 54, Ft. Jennings 28
Delaware Hayes 43, Westerville N. 37
Dublin Coffman 70, Hudson WRA 45
Dublin Scioto 38, Worthington Kilbourne 28
Findlay Liberty-Benton 84, Arcadia 19
Frankfort Adena 63, Piketon 43
Ft. Loramie 44, New Knoxville 39
Grove City 62, Grove City Cent. Crossing 33
Groveport-Madison 44, Bloom-Carroll 42
Hilliard Bradley 42, Hilliard Darby 38
Hilliard Davidson 66, Lewis Center Olentangy 55
Kalida 36, Spencerville 32
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 69, New Hope Christian 19
Lewisburg Tri-County N. 31, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 24
Minster 44, St. Marys Memorial 40
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 64, Sebring McKinley 20
New Albany 52, Dublin Jerome 40
New Bremen 61, Houston 51
New Richmond 54, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 46
Newark Cath. 52, Fairfield Christian 9
Painesville Riverside 61, Cornerstone Christian 27
Paulding 44, Rockford Parkway 39
Perrysburg 33, Sylvania Southview 26
Sparta Highland 50, Galion 40
Tol. Christian 52, Ottawa-Glandorf 38
Tree of Life 64, Granville Christian 19
Van Wert Lincolnview 44, Delphos St. John's 28
Versailles 36, W. Liberty-Salem 33
Waynesfield-Goshen 60, Arlington 53
Westerville S. 53, Sunbury Big Walnut 48
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 54, Maumee 17
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/