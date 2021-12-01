journal-news logo
Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Apple Creek Waynedale 62, Massillon Tuslaw 58

Ashland Crestview 65, Mansfield Temple Christian 29

Belmont Union Local 67, Bellaire 59

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 59, Wintersville Indian Creek 58

Can. Cent. Cath. 68, Carrollton 46

Canfield 71, Cortland Lakeview 40

Cedarville 53, Legacy Christian 46

Chagrin Falls Kenston 66, Chagrin Falls 48

Cols. Grandview Hts. 81, Northside Christian 45

Columbia Station Columbia 58, N. Olmsted 22

Day. Christian 82, Lewistown Indian Lake 76

E. Liverpool 86, Richmond Edison 14

Gates Mills Hawken 71, Chardon NDCL 67

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 62, Zanesville Maysville 52

Goshen 65, Milford 51

Grafton Midview 64, Orange 55

Green 72, Barberton 25

Lebanon 39, Bishop Fenwick 37

Lima Perry 81, Cory-Rawson 33

Lisbon Beaver 75, Columbiana 52

Lorain Clearview 63, Elyria Open Door 62

Lucasville Valley 78, Leesburg Fairfield 54

Lynchburg-Clay 73, Bainbridge Paint Valley 67

Marietta 48, Pomeroy Meigs 47

Miller City 64, Defiance Tinora 49

Milton-Union 53, Newton Local 51

Mogadore Field 59, Mantua Crestwood 58

Mowrystown Whiteoak 69, New Boston Glenwood 57

Mt. Gilead 63, Loudonville 41

Nelsonville-York 66, Racine Southern 58

New Philadelphia 47, New Concord John Glenn 46

New Richmond 74, Batavia Clermont NE 54

Oak Hill 60, Wellston 51

Orrville 55, Akr. Coventry 46

Pickerington N. 63, Cols. Centennial 18

Ravenna SE 65, Canfield S. Range 50

Richwood N. Union 42, Marysville 41

Rittman 55, Kidron Cent. Christian 49

Seaman N. Adams 62, Southeastern 44

Sidney 59, Fairborn 32

Steubenville 34, Byesville Meadowbrook 9

Sunbury Big Walnut 54, Mt. Vernon 42

Sycamore Mohawk 64, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 39

Thornville Sheridan 56, Baltimore Liberty Union 54

Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 66, Metamora Evergreen 53

Wadsworth 65, Brunswick 61

Washington C.H. 56, Chillicothe Unioto 48

Westerville Cent. 47, Cols. DeSales 44

Westerville N. 51, Bishop Watterson 30

Westerville S. 66, Dublin Coffman 61

Westlake 71, Elyria 63

Williamsburg 70, RULH 65

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 79, Bridgeport 35

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 51, Akr. East 47

Western High School Tip Off=

Chillicothe Huntington 55, Beaver Eastern 46

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

