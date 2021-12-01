Tuesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Apple Creek Waynedale 62, Massillon Tuslaw 58
Ashland Crestview 65, Mansfield Temple Christian 29
Belmont Union Local 67, Bellaire 59
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 59, Wintersville Indian Creek 58
Can. Cent. Cath. 68, Carrollton 46
Canfield 71, Cortland Lakeview 40
Cedarville 53, Legacy Christian 46
Chagrin Falls Kenston 66, Chagrin Falls 48
Cols. Grandview Hts. 81, Northside Christian 45
Columbia Station Columbia 58, N. Olmsted 22
Day. Christian 82, Lewistown Indian Lake 76
E. Liverpool 86, Richmond Edison 14
Gates Mills Hawken 71, Chardon NDCL 67
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 62, Zanesville Maysville 52
Goshen 65, Milford 51
Grafton Midview 64, Orange 55
Green 72, Barberton 25
Lebanon 39, Bishop Fenwick 37
Lima Perry 81, Cory-Rawson 33
Lisbon Beaver 75, Columbiana 52
Lorain Clearview 63, Elyria Open Door 62
Lucasville Valley 78, Leesburg Fairfield 54
Lynchburg-Clay 73, Bainbridge Paint Valley 67
Marietta 48, Pomeroy Meigs 47
Miller City 64, Defiance Tinora 49
Milton-Union 53, Newton Local 51
Mogadore Field 59, Mantua Crestwood 58
Mowrystown Whiteoak 69, New Boston Glenwood 57
Mt. Gilead 63, Loudonville 41
Nelsonville-York 66, Racine Southern 58
New Philadelphia 47, New Concord John Glenn 46
New Richmond 74, Batavia Clermont NE 54
Oak Hill 60, Wellston 51
Orrville 55, Akr. Coventry 46
Pickerington N. 63, Cols. Centennial 18
Ravenna SE 65, Canfield S. Range 50
Richwood N. Union 42, Marysville 41
Rittman 55, Kidron Cent. Christian 49
Seaman N. Adams 62, Southeastern 44
Sidney 59, Fairborn 32
Steubenville 34, Byesville Meadowbrook 9
Sunbury Big Walnut 54, Mt. Vernon 42
Sycamore Mohawk 64, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 39
Thornville Sheridan 56, Baltimore Liberty Union 54
Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 66, Metamora Evergreen 53
Wadsworth 65, Brunswick 61
Washington C.H. 56, Chillicothe Unioto 48
Westerville Cent. 47, Cols. DeSales 44
Westerville N. 51, Bishop Watterson 30
Westerville S. 66, Dublin Coffman 61
Westlake 71, Elyria 63
Williamsburg 70, RULH 65
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 79, Bridgeport 35
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 51, Akr. East 47
Western High School Tip Off=
Chillicothe Huntington 55, Beaver Eastern 46
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/