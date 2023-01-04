Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbold 49, Holgate 42
Ashtabula Edgewood 64, Ashtabula Lakeside 11
Bedford, Mich. 47, Sylvania Northview 40
Bellevue 43, Norwalk 42
Brooklyn 67, Independence 62
Bucyrus Wynford 46, Ontario 43
Canal Winchester 63, Bloom-Carroll 61
Carey 68, Arlington 33
Cin. Wyoming 36, New Richmond 33
Circleville Logan Elm 40, Athens 33
Cols. Grandview Hts. 43, Northside Christian 8
Cols. Horizon Science 56, Ohio Deaf 10
Cols. School for Girls 40, Grove City Cent. Crossing 37
Cory-Rawson 72, Dola Hardin Northern 59
Cuyahoga Hts. 49, Rocky River Lutheran W. 36
Delphos St. John's 39, Paulding 30
Elyria Cath. 59, Westlake 43
Fostoria 50, Oak Harbor 36
Frankfort Adena 59, Chillicothe Zane Trace 28
Gibsonburg 45, Sandusky St. Mary 8
Granville 59, Newark Cath. 38
Groveport-Madison 42, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 38
Hilliard Bradley 67, Whitehall-Yearling 34
Johnstown 51, Zanesville 49
Kalida 47, Van Wert Lincolnview 32
Kirtland 47, Wickliffe 22
Legacy Christian 41, New Paris National Trail 25
Liberty Center 67, N. Baltimore 21
Lima Bath 43, Ottoville 40
Morenci, Mich. 55, Gorham Fayette 30
Mt. Notre Dame 57, E. Central, Ind. 46
Sparta Highland 46, Centerburg 43
Streetsboro 58, Akr. Springfield 15
Tiffin Calvert 45, New Riegel 35
Tol. Ottawa Hills 34, Swanton 22
Waterford 58, Belpre 19
Wauseon 53, Defiance 18
Wellington 44, Granville Christian 32
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/