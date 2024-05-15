Tuesday's Scores

Boy's Baseball
|OHSAA Baseball Championships
Division I
Region 1
Aurora 5, Stow-Munroe Falls 1
Can. Glenoak 6, Solon 1
Cle. Hts. 5, Lorain 0
Cle. St. Ignatius 17, Cle. John Hay 0
Dover 4, Warren G. Harding 0
Eastlake N. 8, Ashtabula Lakeside 0
Green 18, Cle. JFK 0
Hudson 21, Euclid 0
Massillon Perry 7, Can. McKinley 2
N. Olmsted 9, Barberton 0
Painesville Riverside 19, Akr. Ellet 1
Shaker Hts. 5, Parma Normandy 4
Uniontown Lake 17, Painesville Harvey 0
Willoughby S. 6, Lyndhurst Brush 0
Youngs. Boardman 7, Cuyahoga Falls 0
Region 3
Akr. Firestone 11, Maple Hts. 1
Avon 11, Parma Hts.Valley Forge 2
Avon Lake 19, Cle. Max Hayes 0
Elyria 11, Cle. John Marshall 1
Medina Highland 16, Garfield Hts. 0
Olmsted Falls 4, Cle. Rhodes 0
Wadsworth 4, Berea-Midpark 2
Region 4
Fairfield 1, Mt. Orab Western Brown 0
Division II
Region 7
Carrollton 1, Minerva 0
Dresden Tri-Valley 9, Byesville Meadowbrook 0
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 9, McConnelsville Morgan 2
Millersburg W. Holmes 7, Cambridge 2
New Philadelphia 10, East Liverpool 0
St. Clairsville 2, Philo 0
Steubenville 3, Rayland Buckeye 0
Wintersville Indian Creek 3, Warsaw River View 0
Region 8
Batavia 9, Reading 0
Bloom-Carroll 10, Cols. Centennial 0
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 21, Cleves Taylor 2
Cin. Indian Hill 19, Cin. Hughes 0
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 14, Cols. Bexley 2
Cols. Watterson 11, Whitehall-Yearling 1
Delaware Buckeye Valley 7, Johnstown-Monroe 4
London 4, Granville 0
New Richmond 12, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 2
Newark Licking Valley 2, Cols. Ready 0
Division III
Region 9
Doylestown Chippewa 9, Wellington 8, 9 innings
Region 11
Belpre 11, West Union 1
Chesapeake 2, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 1
Crooksville 9, Peebles 1
Division IV
Berlin Center Western Reserve 12, Salineville Southern 1
Cornerstone Christian 4, Kinsman Badger 2
E. Can. 11, Warren Lordstown 1
Gibsonburg 8, Fremont St. Joseph 1
Heartland Christian 14, Fairport Harbor Harding 1
Lisbon David Anderson 6, Lowellville 5
Louisville Aquinas 11, Richmond Hts. 0
Medina Christian 6, Andrews Osborne 2
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 5, Kidron Cent. Christian 1
Oregon Stritch 3, Lakeside Danbury 2
Orwell Grand Valley 11, Vienna Mathews 1
Sandusky St. Mary 10, Monroeville 2
Southington Chalker 11, Wellsville 1
Windham 13, Leetonia 1
Region 14
Antwerp 2, Gorham Fayette 1
Delphos St. John's 8, Continental 3
Fort Recovery 5, Waynesfield-Goshen 2
Ft. Jennings 4, Delphos Jefferson 2
Hicksville 9, Stryker 2
Kalida 10, Ottoville 5
Miller City 12, Holgate 2
Pettisville 5, Edon 0
Tol. Christian 17, Tol. Emmanuel Christian 7
Region 15
Berlin Hiland 18, Bridgeport 0
Franklin Furnace Green 3, Crown City S. Gallia 1
Glouster Trimble 10, Portsmouth Notre Dame 0
Ironton St. Joseph 5, Willow Woods Symmes Valley 3
Leesburg Fairfield 2, Beaver Eastern 0
New London 10, Mansfield Christian 0
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 6, Crestline 3
Racine Southern 12, Bainbridge Paint Valley 2
Reedsville Eastern 10, Corning-Miller 0
S. Webster 5, Manchester 1
Waterford 14, Mowrystown Whiteoak 0
Region 16
Fairfield Christian 12, Northside Christian 0
Groveport Madison Christian 6, Millersport 4
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 6, Granville Christian 0
Marion Elgin 8, Delaware Christian 2
Mechanicsburg 12, Morral Ridgedale 2
Shekinah Christian 8, Danville 4