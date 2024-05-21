Tuesday's Scores

Boy's Baseball
|OHSAA Baseball Championships
Division I
Region 1
Can. Glenoak 7, Macedonia Nordonia 6
Massillon Jackson 6, Louisville 0
Mayfield 11, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 9
Mentor 3, Dover 2
N. Can. Hoover 9, Hunting Valley University 4
Twinsburg 7, Akr. Hoban 5
Wooster 2, Medina 1
Region 2
Powell Olentangy Liberty 5, Mount Vernon 3
Region 3
Avon 13, Grafton Midview 8
Lakewood St. Edward 5, Brunswick 4
Medina Highland 14, Strongsville 0
N. Royalton 3, Amherst Steele 1
Region 4
Centerville 4, Springboro 3
Cin. Elder 4, Kings Mills Kings 2
Cin. Moeller 5, Hamilton 0
Loveland 6, W. Chester Lakota W. 5
Mason 4, Cin. St. Xavier 1
Troy 2, Beavercreek 1
Division II
Region 7
Waverly 3, New Lexington 2
Region 8
Bellbrook 3, St. Paris Graham 1
Cin. Indian Hill 3, New Richmond 1
Tipp City Tippecanoe 5, Day. Oakwood 3
Division III
Region 10
Marengo Highland 6, Gahanna Cols. Academy 4
Region 11
Proctorville Fairland 6, Chillicothe Zane Trace 4
Region 12
Heath 2, Marion Pleasant 1
W. Jefferson 8, Richwood N. Union 4
Division IV
Region 13
Ashtabula St. John 12, McDonald 2
Dalton 7, New Middletown Spring. 2
Jeromesville Hillsdale 9, Ashland Mapleton 6
Mineral Ridge 3, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 0
Warren JFK 6, Cortland Maplewood 1