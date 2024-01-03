Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beverly Ft. Frye 48, St. Marys, W.Va. 23
Bishop Brossart, Ky. 36, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 28
Canal Winchester 60, Bloom-Carroll 59
Circleville 51, W. Jefferson 23
Gallipolis Gallia 40, Waverly 35
Gates Mills Gilmour 44, Notre Dame Academy 27
Hamler Patrick Henry 60, Hicksville 18
Jeromesville Hillsdale 34, Crestline 24
Leavittsburg LaBrae 52, Windham 32
Maria Stein Marion Local 51, Celina 17
Milan Edison 53, Ashland Crestview 48
Port Clinton 55, Greenwich S. Cent. 34
Vandalia Butler 48, Day. Oakwood 26
Warren Champion 52, Bristol 36
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
One year after cardiac arrest, Damar Hamlin reflects on impact of...
2
Services set for Hamilton woman killed in freak accident in restaurant...
3
Local high school teacher dies during holiday break
4
Global TV audience sees Mason High School band in Rose Parade
5
Sonder Taphaus and Kitchen adds to food and dining lineup in busy West...