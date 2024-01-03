Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 18 minutes ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beverly Ft. Frye 48, St. Marys, W.Va. 23

Bishop Brossart, Ky. 36, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 28

Canal Winchester 60, Bloom-Carroll 59

Circleville 51, W. Jefferson 23

Gallipolis Gallia 40, Waverly 35

Gates Mills Gilmour 44, Notre Dame Academy 27

Hamler Patrick Henry 60, Hicksville 18

Jeromesville Hillsdale 34, Crestline 24

Leavittsburg LaBrae 52, Windham 32

Maria Stein Marion Local 51, Celina 17

Milan Edison 53, Ashland Crestview 48

Port Clinton 55, Greenwich S. Cent. 34

Vandalia Butler 48, Day. Oakwood 26

Warren Champion 52, Bristol 36

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

