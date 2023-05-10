Tuesday's Scores

Girls Softball
OHSAA Softball Championships
Division II
Region 5
Ashtabula Edgewood 6, Mantua Crestwood 4
Beloit West Branch 7, Chagrin Falls Kenston 2
Chardon NDCL 11, Ravenna 1
Chesterland W. Geauga 4, Geneva 0
Hubbard 11, Youngs. East 0
Painesville Harvey 7, Conneaut 6
Perry 10, Salem 0
Warren Howland 14, Niles McKinley 0
Youngs. Ursuline 22, Youngs. Chaney 1
Region 6
Bay Village Bay 12, Rocky River Lutheran W. 4
Gates Mills Hawken 24, Pepper Pike Orange 6
Peninsula Woodridge 14, Chagrin Falls 1
Region 8
Bellefontaine 10, Spring. NW 3
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 15, Cin. Wyoming 9
Delaware Buckeye Valley 14, Cols. Bexley 3
Hamilton Badin 15, Cin. Indian Hill 0
Marengo Highland 12, London 7
Newark Licking Valley 8, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 0
Plain City Jonathan Alder 13, Linden McKinley 0
St Bernard Roger Bacon 9, Cin. McNicholas 7
Division III
Region 9
Andover Pymatuning Valley 10, Youngs. Liberty 0
Burton Berkshire 15, Campbell Memorial 5
Cuyahoga Hts. 15, Garfield Hts. Trinity 0
Lorain Clearview 14, Wellington 13
Navarre Fairless 6, Smithville 3
Ravenna SE 11, Leavittsburg LaBrae 7
Rootstown 16, Kirtland 0
Region 10
Sherwood Fairview 22, Ottawa Glandorf 0
Region 11
Chesapeake 15, Albany Alexander 7
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 18, West Union 1
Nelsonville-York 11, Seaman North Adams 10
Piketon 13, Stewart Federal Hocking 3
Winchester Eastern 10, Oak Hill 0
Division IV
Region 15
Bowerston Conotton Valley 17, Beallsville 0
Grove City Christian 4, Delaware Christian 2
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 11, Mt. Gilead 1
Mechanicburg 23, Pataskala Liberty Christian 2
New Matamoras-Frontier 7, Woodsfield Monroe Central 4
Newark Cath. 22, Groveport Madison Christian 2
Newcomerstown 2, Hannibal River 1
Shadyside 18, Berlin Hiland 1
Strasburg-Franklin 17, Malvern 0
Sugar Grove Berne Union 20, Shekinah Christian 1
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 9, Sugarcreek Garaway 6
Region 16
Ansonia 10, Union City Mississinawa Valley 0
Cedarville 12, Hamilton New Miami 2
Covington 23, Troy Christian 1
New Paris National Trail 19, Spring. Cath. Central 0
Sidney Lehman Catholic 16, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 0
Tri-County North 14, Yellow Springs 4
Williamsburg 17, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 0