X
Dark Mode Toggle

Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 20 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Ellet 63, Loudonville 45

Bellville Clear Fork 45, Cardington-Lincoln 32

Carey 43, New Riegel 11

Castalia Margaretta 58, Attica Seneca E. 16

Coldwater 54, Elida 41

Cols. Bexley 48, Granville 28

Defiance Ayersville 51, Continental 24

Delta 40, Swanton 38

Dola Hardin Northern 63, Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 19

Dublin Scioto 55, Delaware Hayes 34

Findlay Liberty-Benton 45, Ottoville 24

Ft. Loramie 46, Maria Stein Marion Local 40, OT

Ft. Recovery 36, Celina 28

Grove City Cent. Crossing 64, Galloway Westland 27

Kalida 45, Minster 31

Lancaster 65, Pataskala Licking Hts. 24

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 43, Monroeville 21

Norwalk 48, Mansfield Madison 20

Ottawa-Glandorf 59, Archbold 22

Pickerington Cent. 67, Dublin Coffman 43

Rockford Parkway 54, Spencerville 26

St. Henry 38, Anna 32

Sycamore Mohawk 33, Collins Western Reserve 26, OT

Tol. Ottawa Hills 50, Tontogany Otsego 40

W. Unity Hilltop 47, Antwerp 32

Westerville S. 53, Canal Winchester 30

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Hamilton staple Milillo’s Pizza announces closure
2
Cause of train derailment in New Miami remains under investigation
3
Kentucky Bourbon Trail attendance reaches record heights
4
Oxford council to vote today on uses for pandemic relief funds spending
5
$1.5M from Butler County unexpectedly given to three hospitals for...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top