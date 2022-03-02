Tuesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 1=
Sylvania Northview 76, Bowling Green 40
Tol. Whitmer 59, Delphos St. John's 57, OT
Division II=
Region 7=
Cols. Beechcroft 56, Cols. DeSales 48
Heath 47, Delaware Buckeye Valley 43
Region 8=
Bishop Watterson 47, Cols. Linden-McKinley 38
Division III=
Region11=
Sugarcreek Garaway 49, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 35
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 76, Zanesville W. Muskingum 65
Region 9=
Campbell Memorial 73, Middlefield Cardinal 55
Fairview 67, Oberlin 63
Smithville 54, Columbia Station Columbia 52
Youngs. Mooney 64, Youngs. Liberty 42
Region 10=
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 62, Gahanna Cols. Academy 47
Richwood N. Union 56, Johnstown 37
Region 11=
Bishop Ready 55, Worthington Christian 31
Cols. Africentric 74, Marion Elgin 47
Division IV=
Region 13=
Castalia Margaretta 57, Monroeville 43
Cornerstone Christian 60, Dalton 56
Greenwich S. Cent. 44, Lucas 41
Louisville Aquinas 60, Kinsman Badger 45
Vienna Mathews 54, Bristol 48
Region 14=
Antwerp 47, Stryker 15
Columbus Grove 50, Kalida 42
Defiance Ayersville 56, Pioneer N. Central 45
Maria Stein Marion Local 56, St. Henry 43
Old Fort 54, Gibsonburg 38
Ottoville 60, Convoy Crestview 50
Spencerville 50, Lima Perry 43
Tiffin Calvert 55, Carey 36
Region 15=
Berlin Hiland 50, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 46, OT
Malvern 61, Shadyside 45
Region 16=
Botkins 73, RULH 39
Spring. Cath. Cent. 47, Jackson Center 36
