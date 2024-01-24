Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Antwerp 56, Continental 23

Bucyrus Wynford 57, Crestline 17

Cardington-Lincoln 58, Howard E. Knox 45

Carey 52, Kenton 45

Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 59, Cin. SCPA 8

Cols. Centennial 63, Cols. Whetstone 12

Cols. Grandview Hts. 37, Worthington Christian 31

Convoy Crestview 71, Van Wert 15

Delaware Hayes 72, Westerville N. 66

Edgerton 39, Stryker 33, OT

Elmore Woodmore 33, Old Fort 26

Harrod Allen E. 56, Defiance Tinora 38

Kalida 40, Defiance Ayersville 35

Lakeside Danbury 46, New Riegel 31

Lima Bath 47, Delphos St John's 27

McComb 56, Dola Hardin Northern 34

Montpelier 51, Hicksville 28

New London 49, Mansfield Christian 20

Port Clinton 50, Clyde 42

Spencerville 63, Lima Cent. Cath. 18

St Marys 48, Maria Stein Marion Local 45

Wapakoneta 37, Bellefontaine 31

Westerville Cent. 51, Pickerington N. 41

Willard 57, Tiffin Columbian 42

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

