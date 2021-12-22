Hamburger icon
Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
7 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbold 56, Sherwood Fairview 47

Ashville Teays Valley 55, Grove City Cent. Crossing 49

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 65, Kansas Lakota 40

Bellaire 67, Barnesville 64

Bellbrook 73, Monroe 58

Belmont Union Local 61, Richmond Edison 26

Belpre 55, Salineville Southern 53

Berlin Center Western Reserve 63, Mineral Ridge 32

Berlin Hiland 52, Magnolia Sandy Valley 36

Bradford 44, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 41

Brooke, W.Va. 65, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 38

Brookfield 86, Columbiana Crestview 62

Caldwell 53, Philo 43

Casstown Miami E. 69, DeGraff Riverside 54

Centerville 48, Kettering Fairmont 36

Chillicothe Huntington 43, Circleville 37

Cin. NW 60, Hamilton Ross 49

Circleville Logan Elm 51, Williamsport Westfall 39

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 58, Blanchester 49

Clyde 81, Tol. Bowsher 62

Columbia Station Columbia 86, Sheffield Brookside 64

Defiance Ayersville 43, Ft. Jennings 30

Dover 74, Canfield 60

Dresden Tri-Valley 63, Zanesville 57

Dublin Coffman 60, Cols. Northland 45

Dublin Jerome 51, Westerville N. 42

E. Palestine 46, Beaver County Christian, Pa. 39

Eastside, Ind. 54, Edon 43

Eaton 49, Brookville 47

Franklin 62, Lebanon 60

Fredericktown 60, Centerburg 43

Gallipolis Gallia 64, Lancaster Fairfield Union 35

Garrettsville Garfield 78, Warren Champion 40

Germantown Valley View 66, Carlisle 54

Girard 57, Warren JFK 55

Glouster Trimble 71, Crown City S. Gallia 43

Goshen 58, Morrow Little Miami 50

Granville 56, Amanda-Clearcreek 41

Granville Christian 70, Fairfield Christian 63

Hamilton 72, Cin. Mt. Healthy 42

Hamilton Badin 55, Trenton Edgewood 54

Haviland Wayne Trace 62, Arlington 37

Heartland Christian 67, Leetonia 31

Howard E. Knox 52, Danville 47

Hubbard 80, Warren Howland 59

Huntington, W.Va. 61, Cols. Africentric 51

Johnstown Northridge 61, Baltimore Liberty Union 28

Kidron Cent. Christian 61, Crestline 22

Lancaster 44, Logan 43

Lima Sr. 79, Tol. St. Francis 50

Lucasville Valley 72, Portsmouth W. 39

Mason 83, Kings Mills Kings 77

McDowell County, N.C. 52, Austintown Fitch 51

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 62, Miller City 39

Milford Center Fairbanks 52, London Madison Plains 35

Milton-Union 70, Tipp City Bethel 58

Minford 58, Jackson 53

Mt. Gilead 66, Cardington-Lincoln 61

Mt. Vernon 59, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 44

N. Baltimore 57, W. Unity Hilltop 49

N. Can. Hoover 53, Youngs. Boardman 44

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 56, McDonald 52

New Albany 52, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 43

New Middletown Spring. 58, Lowellville 54

Ontario 60, Marion Pleasant 56

Oregon Stritch 64, Paulding 55

Perrysburg 74, Wauseon 38

Pettisville 39, Bryan 31

Piqua 68, Greenville 43

Plain City Jonathan Alder 52, Spring. NW 15

Proctorville Fairland 56, New Madison Tri-Village 53

Reynoldsburg 67, Lakewood St. Edward 63

Richwood N. Union 67, Spring. Kenton Ridge 48

Rockford Parkway 47, Celina 33

Shadyside 56, Martins Ferry 39

Smithville 55, Rittman 46

Spring. Cath. Cent. 58, Mechanicsburg 50

Spring. Shawnee 62, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 37

St. Henry 51, Ft. Loramie 35

Stryker 48, Swanton 46

Troy Christian 46, Day. Northridge 38

Van Wert 59, Ottoville 54

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 43, New Paris National Trail 41

W. Jefferson 46, S. Charleston SE 45

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 55, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 53

Wapakoneta 43, Harrod Allen E. 27

Waverly 78, Beaver Eastern 46

Wellington 47, Oberlin Firelands 44

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 55, Magnolia, W.Va. 44

Wooster 74, Orrville 56

Youngs. East 47, Akr. North 45

Youngs. Ursuline 56, Can. Cent. Cath. 43

Zanesville Maysville 60, Cambridge 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Mentor vs. Warren Harding, ccd.

Ottawa-Glandorf vs. Bowling Green, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

