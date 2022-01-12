Hamburger icon
Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 7 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbold 46, Stryker 36

Attica Seneca E. 65, Carey 40

Bloomdale Elmwood 48, Defiance Tinora 38

Cols. Upper Arlington 47, Pickerington N. 28

Delaware Hayes 42, Canal Winchester 37

Dublin Jerome 47, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 37

Dublin Scioto 41, Sunbury Big Walnut 27

Findlay Liberty-Benton 55, Van Buren 28

Genoa Area 47, Northwood 30

Hilliard Darby 44, Grove City Cent. Crossing 30

Huntington, Ore. 64, Chillicothe Unioto 61

Leipsic 53, Cory-Rawson 37

Marysville 55, Hilliard Davidson 18

New Knoxville 54, Spencerville 28

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 65, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 35

Newark 54, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 41

Pickerington Cent. 59, Gahanna Lincoln 40

Strasburg-Franklin 54, E. Can. 22

Sycamore Mohawk 50, Bucyrus 24

Tol. Ottawa Hills 38, Delta 37

Upper Sandusky 42, Bucyrus Wynford 40

Van Wert 74, Paulding 58

Wauseon 59, Bowling Green 21

Westerville N. 45, Worthington Kilbourne 34

Westerville S. 60, Cols. Franklin Hts. 25

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 55, Defiance 18

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

