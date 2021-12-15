journal-news logo
Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
12 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbold 38, Pettisville 30

Ashland Crestview 51, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 39

Burton Berkshire 41, Mantua Crestwood 25

Castalia Margaretta 59, Perrysburg 38

Chagrin Falls 56, Orange 38

Chillicothe Unioto 57, Williamsport Westfall 47

Christian Community School 45, Medina Christian Academy 30

Cols. Mifflin 51, Cols. Beechcroft 49

Columbus Grove 31, Kalida 19

Defiance Tinora 46, Hamler Patrick Henry 14

Dublin Coffman 51, Marysville 34

Findlay Liberty-Benton 51, Ottawa-Glandorf 41

Frankfort Adena 37, Bainbridge Paint Valley 27

Geneva 65, Ashtabula Lakeside 23

Harrod Allen E. 52, Dola Hardin Northern 16

Independence 40, Rocky River Lutheran W. 36

Jeromesville Hillsdale 49, Kidron Cent. Christian 5

Kirtland 51, Middlefield Cardinal 45

Miller City 54, Leipsic 51

New Bremen 44, Russia 30

New Riegel 55, Gibsonburg 43

Old Fort 50, Lakeside Danbury 45

Painesville Harvey 63, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 31

Paulding 42, Holgate 39

Perry 65, Ashtabula Edgewood 20

Pickerington N. 39, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 32

Sherwood Fairview 63, Delta 30

Spencerville 57, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 40

St. Marys Memorial 59, Ft. Recovery 27

Sylvania Northview 44, Tol. Start 41

Thomas Worthington 67, Grove City Cent. Crossing 31

Tree of Life 67, Liberty Christian Academy 10

Upper Sandusky 53, Tiffin Columbian 29

Van Buren 58, Ada 39

Van Wert 34, Haviland Wayne Trace 32

Wapakoneta 61, Lima Cent. Cath. 24

Washington C.H. 43, Circleville Logan Elm 29

Westerville Cent. 54, Delaware Buckeye Valley 46

Wickliffe 51, Orwell Grand Valley 41

Youngs. Mooney 48, Austintown Fitch 43

Zanesville 62, Heath 51

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

