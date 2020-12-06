Tua throws for 296 yards as Dolphins beat Bengals 19-7

Tagovailoa improved to 4-1 as a rookie starter with seven touchdown passes and still no interceptions. He played with the thumb on his throwing hand taped, and warmed up as the game wore on. He threw for 167 yards in the pivotal third quarter, when the Dolphins rallied from a 7-6 halftime deficit to mount three scoring drives.

Cincinnati’s Brandon Allen, making his second start after a knee injury ended rookie Joe Burrow’s season, went 11 for 19 for 153 yards before being sidelined late in the game with a chest injury.

The Dolphins won even though they didn’t convert a third down until the final minute. Jason Sanders kicked four field goals and is 28 for 29 this year.

Miami started three rookie offensive linemen for the first time this year and gave up no sacks. Myles Gaskin, back after missing four games due to a knee injury, had 90 yards rushing and 51 receiving.

KEY MOMENT

Howard and Boyd were tossed for trading punches on the sideline after a third-down incompletion late in the first half.

The Bengals, leading 7-3, were also penalized 15 yards on the play for unnecessary roughness by Boyd, which may have cost them points. The foul left the Bengals with a 53-yard field goal try, and Randy Bullock missed. Miami then moved 27 yards in the final minute and kicked a field goal to trail 7-6 at halftime.

NEAR MISSES

The Bengals’ Jordan Evans scored on a 73-yard fumble return when Tagovailoa lost the ball, but the touchdown was erased by a replay reversal changing the ruling to an incomplete pass.

The Dolphins scored from the 2 on a run with their field goal team in the game, but two rookies were flagged for an illegal formation and Miami settled for three points.

Grant dropped a 45-yard pass from Tagovailoa.

INJURIES

Dolphins: Guard Ereck Flowers (left ankle) and linebacker Elandon Roberts (chest) left the game and did not return.

Bengals: Left tackle Jonah Williams was carted off the field in the fourth quarter with a right knee injury. CB Mackensie Alexander evaluated for a possible concussion.

UP NEXT

The Dolphins begin a tough closing stretch next Sunday when they play host to defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City. The Chiefs haven’t played in Miami since 2014.

The Bengals play host to the Dallas Cowboys next Sunday. The teams last met in 2016.

___

NFL side judge Jonah Monroe (120) and Cincinnati Bengals coaches attempts to stop a fight on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) was disqualified for unnecessary roughness. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Miami Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe (81) lifts tight end Mike Gesicki (88) after Gesicki scored a touchdown, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) runs the football as Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (55) attempts to tackle during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Miami Dolphins middle linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) grabs a pass for a touchdown as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback LeShaun Sims (38) defends, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) gestures during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee