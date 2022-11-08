Trump's sway looms in Ohio's closely watched US House races

But Majewski has been forced to defend himself since The Associated Press reported in September that he had misrepresented key elements of his Air Force service, including his story of being a combat veteran who served a tour of duty under "tough" circumstances in Afghanistan.

He denied lying about his record and said he proudly served his country. But the National Republican Campaign Committee canceled TV ads it had booked to support his campaign.

While Republicans are almost guaranteed of retaining the majority of Ohio's congressional seats, Democrats are hoping to pick off at least one GOP incumbent.

They're targeting longtime Republican Rep. Steve Chabot, who is seeking a 14th term in Congress despite facing a steady stream of legitimate challengers in past elections.

Chabot is up against Cincinnati City Council member Greg Landsman in a district that was one of 14 U.S. House seats nationwide held by Republicans, but that President Joe Biden would have won under new congressional maps. Democrats were looking to take at least a handful of those Republican-held seats that voted for Biden to negate losses elsewhere around the country.

Former Trump administration official Max Miller is running for a House seat vacated by one of the 10 Republicans who voted in favor of the ex-president’s impeachment.

Miller, who served as both a campaign and White House aide to Trump, launched his campaign shortly after Rep. Anthony Gonzalez voted to impeach Trump for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Gonzalez decided before the primary to leave Congress after this term.

Conservative commentator Madison Gesiotto Gilbert, who worked on Trump's 2016 inauguration committee and helped lead Women for Trump during his reelection bid, is up against state Rep. Emilia Sykes, a former Ohio House Democratic leader and the daughter of a powerful political family in northeast Ohio.

They're vying for a seat left vacant when Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan decided to run for U.S. Senate this year.

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan, a fiery conservative who’s one of Trump’s closest allies in Congress, is heavily favored to win a ninth term.

