PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Trump repeats discredited claims about immigrants harming animals during debate; Harris calls comment 'extreme.'
In Other News
1
Springfield leaders reject recent wild Haitian rumors, focus on few key...
2
Fairfield makes decision on how many marijuana businesses can open in...
3
Forest Fair redevelopment stalls as Oakley developer walks away from...
4
Bridge rehabilitation project underway in Middletown; some traffic...
5
Expansion to double size of Middletown Community Center