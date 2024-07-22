Truck driver charged in Ohio interstate crash that killed 3 students, 3 others

Jacob McDonald, of Zanesville, was indicted Thursday on charges that also include vehicular assault and is being held in jail on a $1 million bond. Court records did not list an attorney for McDonald. Calls to listings for McDonald were not answered.

According to state investigators, McDonald failed to slow down in traffic, struck a vehicle and pushed it into the bus, which was carrying students and chaperones from the Tuscarawas Valley Local School District in eastern Ohio.

Five vehicles were involved in the crash in Licking County, east of Columbus.